ICICI Bank: Retain ‘long’ with March ’20 TP of Rs 435

By Equirus

We expect ICICI Bank’s (ICICIBC) RoAs/RoEs to improve to 1.6%/14.6% by FY21E (FY19E: 0.5%/4.7%) led by (a) a 30bps expansion in NIMs over FY19E NIMs of 3.2%, (b) a sharp 115bps decline in provisions, (c) contained incremental slippages (FY20E/FY21E: 1.8%/ 1.3%) and (d) acceleration in loan growth (FY20E/FY21E: 17% each). We expect material improvement across parameters over FY19-FY21E with (a) adequate capital, (b) a retail-heavy liability franchise with CASA at 50.8%, and (c) management change leading to a higher focus on business growth. After four years of flattish ABV of Rs 100-110, we believe ICICIBC’s standalone ABV will accelerate to Rs 185 by FY21E. We raise our FY20 loan growth/NIM estimates by 200bp/30bp and roll over to a SOTP-based Mar’20 TP of Rs 435 (Sep’19 TP: Rs 371), with subsidiaries valued at Rs 98. Retain ‘LONG’.

As we understand, ICICBC’s new MD & CEO has been working towards easing internal processes and removing bottlenecks to enable faster TAT for customers. Also, the top management is working towards improving employee efficiencies, which coupled with ICICIBC’s reach and brand value should lead to a healthy business growth. We therefore raise our FY19/FY20 loan growth estimates to 14.5%/17% (from 13%/15% earlier).

Given the current market dynamics, post recent liquidity events following IL&FS’s default in Sept 18, financial entities with a strong liability franchise will do well over the next couple of years. ICICIBC, with a healthy CASA of 50.8% (2QFY19) and a retail-heavy deposit base, is likely to emerge as a beneficiary. Additionally, with competitive pressures easing on asset pricing and both banks and NBFCs taking price hikes, we expect a 30bps NIM expansion for ICICIBC over the next two years.

Our sensitivity analysis indicates that if net slippages (adj. for upgrades/recoveries) for ICICIBC were contained at 1.25% (vs. avg of sub-1% for well-performing private banks) over FY15-FY18, its core PPOP avg. assets would have been higher by 40bps at 2.4%. As credit cost normalises, and resolutions and write-offs on existing NPAs are done by FY20E, we expect FY21E RoAs of 1.6% for the bank.