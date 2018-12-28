ICICI Bank: Retain ‘long’ with March ’20 TP of Rs 435

Published: December 28, 2018 2:15 AM

Given the current market dynamics, post recent liquidity events following IL&FS’s default in Sept 18, financial entities with a strong liability franchise will do well over the next couple of years.

ICICIBC, with a healthy CASA of 50.8% (2QFY19) and a retail-heavy deposit base, is likely to emerge as a beneficiary.

By Equirus

We expect ICICI Bank’s (ICICIBC) RoAs/RoEs to improve to 1.6%/14.6% by FY21E (FY19E: 0.5%/4.7%) led by (a) a 30bps expansion in NIMs over FY19E NIMs of 3.2%, (b) a sharp 115bps decline in provisions, (c) contained incremental slippages (FY20E/FY21E: 1.8%/ 1.3%) and (d) acceleration in loan growth (FY20E/FY21E: 17% each). We expect material improvement across parameters over FY19-FY21E with (a) adequate capital, (b) a retail-heavy liability franchise with CASA at 50.8%, and (c) management change leading to a higher focus on business growth. After four years of flattish ABV of Rs 100-110, we believe ICICIBC’s standalone ABV will accelerate to Rs 185 by FY21E. We raise our FY20 loan growth/NIM estimates by 200bp/30bp and roll over to a SOTP-based Mar’20 TP of Rs 435 (Sep’19 TP: Rs 371), with subsidiaries valued at Rs 98. Retain ‘LONG’.

As we understand, ICICBC’s new MD & CEO has been working towards easing internal processes and removing bottlenecks to enable faster TAT for customers. Also, the top management is working towards improving employee efficiencies, which coupled with ICICIBC’s reach and brand value should lead to a healthy business growth. We therefore raise our FY19/FY20 loan growth estimates to 14.5%/17% (from 13%/15% earlier).

Read | Want to come out of credit card debt trap? This can help you

Given the current market dynamics, post recent liquidity events following IL&FS’s default in Sept 18, financial entities with a strong liability franchise will do well over the next couple of years. ICICIBC, with a healthy CASA of 50.8% (2QFY19) and a retail-heavy deposit base, is likely to emerge as a beneficiary. Additionally, with competitive pressures easing on asset pricing and both banks and NBFCs taking price hikes, we expect a 30bps NIM expansion for ICICIBC over the next two years.

Our sensitivity analysis indicates that if net slippages (adj. for upgrades/recoveries) for ICICIBC were contained at 1.25% (vs. avg of sub-1% for well-performing private banks) over FY15-FY18, its core PPOP avg. assets would have been higher by 40bps at 2.4%. As credit cost normalises, and resolutions and write-offs on existing NPAs are done by FY20E, we expect FY21E RoAs of 1.6% for the bank.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. ICICI Bank: Retain ‘long’ with March ’20 TP of Rs 435
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition