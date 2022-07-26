scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

ICICI Bank Rating: buy; Outperforming its peers once again

Profit ahead of consensus estimates by 17%; ‘Buy’ retained with target price up to Rs 1,020; top pick in sector

Written by Edelweiss
Strong loan and NII growth, no treasury loss and higher opex: Loans grew 21% y-o-y/4% q-o-q.

ICICI Bank (ICICI) delivered a solid quarter, the seventh in a row, outperforming consensus PAT by 17% and beating peers HDFC Bank and Kotak on loan growth, NII growth, treasury and GNPLs. Opex exceeded expectations due to employee pay-outs and branch additions. The bank posted a trading gain of Rs 360 mn versus a loss by peers. While GNPLs declined q-o-q, ICICI continued to fortify its balance sheet by making higher prudential provisions of 47bp of loans.

All in all, we are increasing the target multiple to 3x (from 2.5x) Sep-23E and TP to Rs 1,020 (from Rs 950) backed by ICICI’s consistent delivery. ICICI has reported nearly flawless core earnings for the last few quarters, outclassing its peers; reiterate it as ‘Buy’ and top pick.

Strong loan and NII growth, no treasury loss and higher opex: Loans grew 21% y-o-y/4% q-o-q. Retail loans grew 4% q-o-q/22% y-o-y, rural remained flat q-o-q, but grew 8% y-o-y, domestic corporate grew 3% q-o-q/14% y-o-y, international grew 11% q-o-q/14% y-o-y while SME slid 3% q-o-q. Within retail, housing grew 4% q-o-q, credit cards grew 12% q-o-q and personal loans grew 9% q-o-q. The mix of unsecured loans at 10.7% is higher q-o-q (10.2%), but lower than HDFC Bank’s 16%.

Also Read

NIM is stable at 4.01%. NII grew 5% q-o-q/21% y-o-y, higher than HDFC Bank’s/Kotak’s 3%/4% q-o-q. Core non-interest income stood flat q-o-q (up 25% y-o-y). The bank reported a trading gain of Rs 360 mn amid trading losses by other banks, though it is lower than Rs 0.93 bn q-o-q. Employee expenses ex ESOP cost rose 15% q-o-q due to branch additions (120) and pay-outs. Other opex grew 2% q-o-q while total opex rose 7% q-o-q. Core PPOP grew 1% q-o-q/19% y-o-y. Specific credit cost remained low at 4bp versus 2bp q-o-q while ICICI made prudential provisions of 47bp vs. 48bp q-o-q.

Gross slippages rose sharply q-o-q; net slippages remain negative: While gross slippages rose to 2.8% (2.4% ex-agri) from 2% q-o-q, recoveries were also stronger, leading to a decline of 2% q-o-q in GNPL. Total stressed loans declined to 5.2% from 5.8% q-o-q with GNPL ratio of 3.4% and standard stress of 1.7%. PCR on total stress now stands at a high 78% versus 71% q-o-q—among the highest in the sector.

Outlook and valuation – TP of Rs 1,020; maintain top pick status: We reiterate ICICI as our top pick driven by its consistent and best-in-class earnings delivery, high capitalisation, strong liability franchise and efficient treasury. Our target multiple for ICICI is now on a par with HDFC Bank. We expect RoE of 16% for FY24E for ICICI, higher than the merged RoE of 14% for HDFC Bank.

More Stories on
ICICI Bank

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Market