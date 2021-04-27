  • MORE MARKET STATS

ICICI Bank Rating: buy-Healthy operating profit growth in Q4

By: |
April 27, 2021 2:15 AM

Buffer provisions were a drag; estimates tweaked to factor in results and Covid surge; poised for re-rating in valuations; Buy retained

We tweak earnings & see ROE rising to 14-15%; ICICI stays among top sector picks.We tweak earnings & see ROE rising to 14-15%; ICICI stays among top sector picks.

ICICIB’s profit for Q4FY21 at Rs 44 bn (Rs 12 bn last year) was below estimate as buffer provisions & lower treasury offset healthy op. profit growth of 21%. We are encouraged to see 20% y-o-y growth in retail loans (HDFCB at 7%) & avg. CASA growth of 24% (HDFCB 27%). Asset quality is manageable & buffer provision at 1.2% of loans; Covid has affected business, but mgt. feels it’s early to assess. We tweak earnings & see ROE rising to 14-15%; ICICI stays among top sector picks.

Related News

Healthy PPOP growth led by CASA and retail lending: ICICI Bank continues to deliver well on operating profits (ex-treasury & dividends) with growth of 21% y-o-y aided by NII growth of 17% y-o-y. Mgt. highlighted that retail growth was driven by investment in distribution as well as cross-sell initiatives. Overall loans grew at 14% – domestic corp. loans rose by 10%, but the bank is unwinding foreign loans (down 30% y-o-y). We are a tad disappointed by the slower rise in fees (6% y-o-y on lower base).

Slippages manageable; contingent provisions lifted: Slippages for Q4 (adj. for proforma slippages of past) were in line with expectations and annualised at 3.4% of past year loans. Retail delinquency ratio has increased over the past year, reflecting the impact of Covid and growth in non-mortgage loans. Overdue loans (that are not NPLs) are getting closer to pre-Covid levels. BB rated book is at 2.4% and ECLGS loans at 1.9% that cover ~12% of loans. The bank made additional contingent provisions of Rs 10 bn and buffer provisions have risen to 1.2% of loans.

Maintain BUY: We tweak our earnings estimates to factor in results and some impact from the surge in Covid cases. Still, we believe that core operating results and asset quality trends are faring well and hence we see drivers of falling volatility in earnings in place. As discussed earlier, we believe ICICI Bank is well placed to see re-rating in valuations with healthy growth and lower volatility. We maintain our Buy call with an SOTP-based TP of Rs 780 that includes value of bank at 2.4x Mar-23E adjusted PB. Our price target for ADR (rated BUY) is $20, based on fx conversion & ADR factor of local price target.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. ICICI Bank Rating buy-Healthy operating profit growth in Q4
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1BSE SME Head: SMEs don’t understand benefits of equity funding due to lack of financial literacy | Interview
2Sensex, Nifty rally during week’s first trading session; will bulls continue running further?
3ICICI Bank share price soars post stellar Q4 earnings; brokerages remain bullish, increase target price