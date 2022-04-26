scorecardresearch

ICICI Bank rating – Buy: An impressive performance in Q4

Earnings estimates raised by 2-3%; improvement in RoA/RoE to drive next leg of re-rating; target price up to Rs 1,070; ‘Buy’ retained

Written by Jefferies
Ramp-up of SME & retail banking will continue to aid growth and ROA. We hold ICICIB among our top picks with PT of Rs 1,070. Buy.
ICICI Bank’s Q4FY22 profit of Rs 70 bn, up 59% y-o-y, was ahead of estimate and better on quality with 21% y-o-y rise in NII, 19% rise in core op. profit, low credit cost of 0.5% and ROA at 2.1%. Normalised ROA can be a tad lower as credit costs normalise back to 20-25% of op. profit vs. 11% in Q4. Ramp-up of SME & retail banking will continue to aid growth and ROA. We hold ICICIB among our top picks with PT of Rs 1,070. Buy.

Well-rounded performance: ICICI Bank’s performance in Q4 was impressive with (i) loans growing by 17% y-o-y/ 6% q-o-q led by SME & retail; (ii) NIM up 16bps y-o-y/stable q-o-q and aiding NII growth of 21% y-o-y and core PPOP growth of 19% y-o-y; (iii) slippages stable at 2.3% of past year loans (annualised basis) that led to credit costs moderating to a low of 0.5% of average loans. Net NPL ratio is at 0.8% and non-NPL stressed loans at 2.4% and buffer-provisions at 1.4% of loans. Fee growth was a tad softer at 14% y-o-y, albeit on normalised base. Growth and margins have also been supported by healthy growth in Casa deposits at 20% y-o-y with Casa ratio rising to 49%.

ROA crosses 2%, but sustainable ROA may be tad lower: It is encouraging to see that with a combination of improvement in NIMs and reduction in credit costs, ICICI Bank has been able to expand its ROA to 2.1%, which is now comparable to industry-best levels. However, given that credit costs during Q4 were significantly below normal (11% of core operating profit vs. guidance of 20-25%), we believe that as credit costs normalise, ROA will move towards 1.8-2% levels.
SME will be the next big opportunity: ICICIB has been ramping up its Insta-biz platform for SME business – volumes here were up 44% and loans in SME + Business Banking rose by 39%. Its initiatives in online-trade, supply chain financing, EXIM trade, automated reconciliation and partnerships along with new platforms like OCEN, Account Aggregators, can help ramp up this segment. We see the segment growing at 25% CAGR over FY22-24 and aiding better margins and ROA.

Improvement in ROE will drive next leg of rerating: We raise earnings by 2-3% and as highlighted in a recent report, an improvement in ROA/ROE will drive the next-leg of re-rating in valuations. We see ICICI Bank delivering 17% CAGR in profit over FY22-24 and ROE of 16%. We maintain ICICI among our top-picks in sector with Buy rating and price target of Rs 1,070 (Rs 1,050 earlier) based on 2.8x Mar-24E adjusted PB; for ADR, our PT is at $28.

