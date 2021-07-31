ICICI Bank rating – Buy: A mixed first quarter for the company

Asset quality suffered even as loan and core PPOP growth were positives; EPS for FY22/23 down ~3%; TP up to Rs 790; ‘Buy’ retained
Higher NPL formation vs. broader market expectation was a negative and related questions dominated the earnings call. However, the Street may look through this blip (mgmt. was positive on recoveries/collections trends) and instead focus on the operating profit growth. ICICIBC reported ~23% y-o-y growth in core PPOP, driven by an ~18% y-o-y increase in NII. NIM improved to 3.89% (+5bp q-o-q), driven by further improvement in cost of funds making a new low of 3.82%, a decline of 13bp q-o-q.
Asset quality suffered – gross NPL formation (as % of 12-month-prior customer assets) was 4.6% (FY21: 2.3%, FY20: 2.4%). We think the bank is positioning towards right customer selection, working towards having a greater share of profit and payment pools, leading us to raise long-term book-value multiples. We reiterate Buy and raise SOTP-based TP to Rs 790, implying 17% upside.
Loan and core PPOP growth were positives: Loans were up 0.7% q-o-q with retail +1.2%, SME -1.7%, domestic corp. +0.1%. Sequential retail loan growth was driven by dealer financing, loan against shares and mortgages. The sequential loan mix may have helped +5bp improvement in NIM. Core PPOP grew ~23% y-o-y, as a result. Savings balance growth was robust with CASA (avg.) ratio of 43.7%.
Asset quality suffered: Gross NPL formation at Rs 72.3 bn was higher than expectation. Wholesale and retail slippages were 0.8% and 6.7%, respectively. Rural portfolio contributed 30% of retail slippages. CV segment NPLs was elevated, while cards/personal fared better. Total COVID-19 restructuring invoked was only
Rs 48.6 bn (0.7% of loans). Gross stressed assets (gross NPA, BB & below, COVID restructuring, security receipts, etc.) increased 50bps q-o-q to 8% of gross customer assets. The bank wrote back Rs 10 bn from contingent provisions while utilising Rs 12 bn towards higher provisions.
Change in estimates: We cut FY22F-23F EPS estimates by ~3% to factor in slightly higher credit costs. We expect FY21-24F EPS/adjusted BV CAGR at 25%/15%. Our new TP of Rs 790 includes the standalone bank at Rs 635 (2.6x P/B), life insurance at Rs 75, general insurance Rs 46, asset management Rs 27, securities Rs 28 and balance Rs 18, with a 20% holdco discount. Risk: flare-up in credit cost, weaker loan growth.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.