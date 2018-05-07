ICICI Bank Q4 Results 2018: ICICI Bank share price gains over 2%, among top 5 most traded stocks on NSE

ICICI Bank Q4 Results 2018: ICICI Bank share price surged as much as 2.4% to a day’s top of Rs 289.65 on NSE on Monday. (Image: Reuters)

ICICI Bank Q4 Results 2018: Shares of ICICI Bank surged more than 2% as the Mumbai-headquartered, Chanda Kochhar-led India’s private second-largest bank by assets ICICI Bank is all set to announce the financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended 31 March 2018 on Monday, 7 May 2018 (ICICI Bank Q4 results 2018 date). ICICI Bank share price extended gains after opening marginally higher in the morning deals on NSE on Monday. The Q4 results of ICICI Bank are likely to be declared before the stock market closing (ICICI Bank Results today time).

ICICI Bank share price today

ICICI Bank share price surged as much as 2.4% to a day’s top of Rs 289.65 on NSE whereas ICICI Bank share price on BSE advanced 2.35% to a day’s high of Rs 289.55 on BSE. ICICI Bank share price NSE: ICICI Bank share price has made a 52-week high of Rs 365.7, which is also the record high and a 52-week low of Rs 255 on 29 January 2018 and 24 October 2017 on NSE, respectively. A heavy trading was seen in ICICI Bank shares ahead of ICICI Bank Q4 results 2018 today. Shares of ICICI Bank were among the top five most traded stocks on NSE on Monday. As at 1:18 pm, more than 1.2 crore equity shares of ICICI Bank exchanged hands on both NSE and BSE with about 1.16 crore equity shares on NSE alone.

ICICI Bank share history

ICICI Bank share price has been on a continuous decline since it touched the record high despite a few upticks on the back of global sell-off and the alleged conflict of interest between ICICI Bank’s MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband (Deepak Kochhar) and Venugopal Dhoot, CEO, Videocon Industries.

Over the course of last one year, ICICI Bank share price had been on cyclical trend returning nearly 3% only. The stock of ICICI Bank had risen 2.7% to Rs 282.85 from a share price level of Rs 275.41. Earlier in June 2016, ICICI Bank declared a bonus issue in ratio 1:10 and a dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share of face value of Rs 2. ICICI Bank is the fourth-largest bank by market capitalisation. As per the closing price of Rs 282.9, ICICI Bank commands a market capitalisation of Rs 1,81,872.5 crore. India’s biggest bank by market capitalisation HDFC Bank, India’s largest bank by assets SBI and Country’s second-largest bank by market capitalisation Kotak Mahindra Bank are ahead of ICICI Bank in terms of market capitalisation.