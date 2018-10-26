ICICI Bank Q2 profit falls over 50%, but asset quality improves; key figures in a nutshell

ICICI Bank’s net profit fell sharply by over 50% during the second quarter ended September 2018.

ICICI Bank Q2 results: ICICI Bank’s net profit fell sharply by over 50% during the second quarter ended September 2018, even though the asset quality showed improvement during the period. The country’s largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Friday reported a 55.84% fall in its net profit for the quarter under review to Rs 908.88 crore as against Rs 2,058.19 crore reported in the corresponding period of last year.

ICICI Bank posted a profit during the July-September 2018 period as compared to a loss of Rs 120 crore reported in the first quarter of the year. Asset quality of the bank improved during the quarter with the net non-performing assets (NPA) ratio slipping from 4.19% during the April-June quarter to 3.65% during the July-September quarter. Gross NPA additions decreased from Rs 4,036 crore during the first quarter of 2018 to Rs 3,117 crore in Q2FY19.

ICICI Bank share price closed lower by 1.45% at Rs 315.05 per share on the BSE. We take a look at all key figures in a nutshell:

ICICI BANK Q2 results: Key takeaways