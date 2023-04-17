ICICI Bank mulls raising funds by issuing debt securities on April 22; shares gain marginally

ICICI Bank on Monday said that it will consider raising funds by issuance of debt securities at its board meeting scheduled on April 22. “The Board of the Bank at its meeting scheduled on April 22, 2023, will consider fundraising by way of issuance of debt securities including non-convertible debentures/bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in single/multiple tranches in any currency through public/private placement and buyback of securities within the limits that the Board is authorised to approve under applicable law,” ICICI Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

ICICI Bank last year raised Rs 5000 crore through bonds to fund business growth. The bank has allotted 50,000 senior unsecured redeemable long-term bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis, the date of the allotment being December 12, 2022, it said in a regulatory filing.

This week the bank will announce its Q4 results. In Q3, the bank reported a 34% jump in its standalone profit at Rs 8,312 crore helped by healthy growth in net interest income. The bank’s total income increased to Rs 33,529 crore. ICICI Bank shares rose 0.28% to Rs 901.75 on Monday while the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex fell over 1% intraday. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 916 and a low of Rs 893.