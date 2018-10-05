ICICI Bank moves NCLT against Jaiprakash Power

The power sector has been a major source of stress in the banking sector. (Reuters)

ICICI Bank has initiated insolvency proceedings against Jaiprakash Power Ventures, filing an application under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) with the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The company’s total debt stood at Rs 20,143 crore at the end of March 2018. In a notice to the exchanges, Jaiprakash Power said on Thursday, “This is to inform you that as per the notice received by the Company, ICICI Bank has filed an application under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, for initiating Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) for the company with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad. The matter is yet to come up before the NCLT.” This is the second Jaiprakash group company against which ICICI Bank has initiated the CIRP process.

On September 10, the lender had filed an insolvency case against Jaiprakash Associates before the Allahabad bench of NCLT, after the RBI had rejected its plea to exempt JP Associates from insolvency proceedings on grounds that banks had partly implemented a restructuring plan. JP Associates was part of RBI’s second list of large non-performing assets (NPAs).

The power sector has been a major source of stress in the banking sector. It was expected that some large stressed power projects would be referred for insolvency proceedings after the RBI’s deadline for finding resolution by other means expired on August 27. However, the Supreme Court halted the insolvency and bankruptcy process through its September 11 decision, providing a temporary respite to 34 stressed coal-based projects with a combined capacity of about 39 GW and banks’ exposure of Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

Small lenders to stressed power generation assets have been asked to furnish their resolution plans before October 10 to a group of bankers which met on September 21 to discuss the issue. The Jaiprakash Power Ventures scrip ended 3.35% lower than its previous close at Rs 2.31 on the BSE. The notification to the exchanges was sent after the close of trading.