ICICI Bank, M&M among 149 BSE stocks to hit new 52-week highs; Birla Tyres, Future Retail at new lows

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading firm on Tuesday, on the back of positive global cues. BSE Sensex rose to a day’s high of 59,923.03, and a low of 59,674. Index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Asian Paints, and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the indices’ gain. So far in the trade, NSE Nifty 50 hit a day’s high of 17,839, and a low of 17,764. On S&P BSE Sensex, ICICI Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) touched fresh 52-week highs. ICICI Bank hit a fresh high of Rs 884.50, crossing the previous high of Rs 876.95 apiece. M&M hit a new 52-week high of Rs 1,298.80, surpassing the last high of 1,280, hit on 10 August. While no stock hit a fresh 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex.

On BSE Sensex, a total of 149 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs in the afternoon deals. These were ABB India, ABC Gas (International), Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Apollo Tyres, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Devyani International, Eicher Motors, Hindustan Aeronautics, ICICI Bank, PC Jeweller, Roopa Industries, Safari Industries (India), SBI Life Insurance Company, Shoppers Stop, Tata Elxsi, Trent, TVS Motor Company, Varun Beverages, and Wonderla Holidays, among others.

On the flip side, 35 stocks fell to their respective 52-week lows on BSE Sensex. These include Birla Tyres, Future Retail, Jindal Cotex, Kesoram Industries, Mahamaya Steel Industries, Meglon Infra-Real (India), Natural Biocon (India), SVP Global Textiles, Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Corporation, AYM Syntex, and A&M Febcon, among others.

On the National Stock Exchange, 80 stocks hit fresh 52 week highs, while 21 stocks to new 52-week lows in the afternoon deals on Tuesday. The stocks that hit fresh highs were ABB India, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, AMD Industries, APL Apollo Tubes, Arman Financial Services, Axita Cotton, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Eicher Motors, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hariom Pipe Industries, HDFC Mutual Fund – HDFC Banking ETF, HDFC Mutual Fund – HDFC NIFTY 100 ETF, Home First Finance Company India, KPI Green Energy, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund – Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF, among others.

On the contrary, AYM Syntex, Cosmo First, HDFC Mutual Fund – HDFC NIFTY 100 ETF, Heranba Industries, Jet Freight Logistics, Surya Roshni, Aakash Exploration Services, Bombay Rayon Fashions, Future Consumer, Future Enterprises, Future Retail, Godha Cabcon & Insulation, GVK Power & Infrastructure, Jindal Cotex, among others fell to fresh 52-week lows on NSE.