ICICI Bank, ITC, Adani Enterprises among 202 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE; 9 scrips touch fresh lows

Indian equity markets were trading on a positive note on Thursday, weekly F&O expiry day, tracking strong global cues. Benchmark index NSE Nifty 50 rose 100 points to trade above 17,700 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed over 450 points to trade at 59,513 levels. Broader markets too were in the green as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surged up to 1%. Sectorally, Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto indices gained, while Nifty Metal and Realty indices were bogged down in trade. Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys were the top contributors to the benchmark indices.

Stocks that 52-week high, low on BSE

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Adani Enterprises, Ambuja Cements, Astral, Automotive Axles, Bank of Baroda, Coal India, Data Patterns, Grindwell Norton, Hardwyn India, ICICI Bank, ITC, KSB, Mahindra & Mahindra, Vedant Fashions, Naysaa Securities, Patanjali Foods, Rolex Rings, SBI Life Insurance Company, Schaeffler India, Shoppers stopSumitomo Chemical India, Tube Investments of India, Timken India, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Vadilal Enterprises, Varun Beverages, Yes Bank were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. On the flipside, Dhampur Bio Organics, Kaveri Seed Company, Sanofi India, Naturo Indiabull, Vibrant Global Capital were among the scrips that hit new lows

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, a total of 103 securities hit 52-week high intraday, while 5 scrips were at fresh lows. Apollo Tyres, Asahi India Glass, Bank of Baroda, Brand Concepts, Cochin Shipyard, Foseco India, Goodluck India, GSS Infotech, Hariom Pipe Industries, Hilton Metal Forging, IDFC Bank, Indian Bank, ITC, Jupiter Wagons, Kritika Wires, M&M, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Motherson Sumi Wiring, Regency Ceramics, SBI Life, Silver Touch Technologies, Ujjivan Financial Services were among the stocks that hit 52-week high. Meanwhile, Fourth Dimension Solutions, Dhampur Bio Organics, Debock Industries, Sanofi India and TruCap Finance were the securities at new lows intraday.

Volume gainers of NSE, BSE

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Accuracy Shipping, Shaily Engineering, Thyrocare Technologies, Selan Exploration, Vaswani Industries, BSL Ltd were the volume gainers on NSE. Meanwhile, Akzo Nobel India, InterGlobe Aviation, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Coffee Day Enterprises, Metropolis Healthcare, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Patel Engineering, Container Corporation of India stocks saw spurt in volumes on BSE.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Mahindra and Mahindra, ICICI bank, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, ITC were the top Sensex gainers, while Tata Steel, Nestle India, Sun Pharma, Titan, NTPC, Powergrid, Larsen and Toubro and Reliance were the losers. In the Nifty pack, Shree Cement, BPCL, ICICI Bank, M&M and Tech Mahindra were the gainers, while Hindalco, Tata Steel, Coal India, SBI Life, Tata Motors were the laggards.