ICICI Bank, Honda Power among 46 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 15 fall to 52-week lows

Indian benchmark indices were trading with mild gains on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex gained over 60 points or 0.1% to trade at 62,746.The NSE Nifty is trading at 18,649, up 0.17% after opening in the red. Sectorally, Nifty Metal is over 1.3% up, Nifty Auto is 0.7% higher while Nifty PSU Bank is trading 1% lower. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys and ICICI Bank are among the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

Hindalco, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Grasim and JSW Steel are among the top gainers intraday, with Hindalco up 2.8%. Apollo Hospitals, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Infosys and Axis Bank, with Apollo Hospitals down 1.25%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 96 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Union Bank of India, Vindhya Telelinks, Sofcom Systems, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Sat Industries, Raymond, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Power Mech Projects, MPS, Medico Remedies, Likhitha Infrastructure, Kaycee Industries, JK Lakshmi Cement, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Gandhi Special Tubes, Evans Electric, Fluidomat, DCB Bank, Britannia Industries, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 22 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Infobeans Technologies, Laurus Labs, Nureca, Pace E-Commerce Ventures, Sintex Plastics Technology were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 46 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Apollo Micro Systems, Britannia Industries, Bannari Amman Sugars, DCB Bank, Exide Industries, Honda India Power Products, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, ICICI Bank, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts among others.

Alternatively, 15 stocks including Maharashtra Seamless, AAA Technologies, Yaari Digital Integrated Services, Zim Laboratories, Nureca among others were the stocks at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Rajnandini Metal, Tarmat, Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation, Likhitha Infrastructure, Repro, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Maruti, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.