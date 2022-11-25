ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel among 124 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 33 fall to 52-week lows

Indian benchmark indices were trading with marginal losses on Friday. The BSE Sensex lost 14 points to trade at 62,258.The NSE Nifty is at 18,480, down 3 points after opening in the red. Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, RIL and Larsen & Toubro are among the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday. NSE Nifty’s sectoral indices are mixed, Nifty Media up 1.9%, Nifty Realty up 0.8% and Nifty Auto up 0.8%, whereas Nifty Bank is trading down 0.25% and Nifty FMCG is down 0.33%.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

Coal India, HDFC Life, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank are among the top gainers intraday, with Coal India up 1.88%. Nestle India, ICICI Bank, SBI Life, Apollo Hospital and Kotak Bank are the laggards, with Nestle India down 1.2% and Apollo Hospital down 0.9%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 124 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Apollo Micro Systems, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty, Bharti Airtel, BHEL, Escorts, Fusion, Canara Bank, CEAT, Cummins India, Dynamatic Technologies, HAL, IIFL Finance, IRFC, J&K Bank, Kirloskar Brothers, Larsen & Toubro, Power Mech Projects, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, TVS Shrichakra and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 33 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure, Aurobindo Pharma, DMCC Speciality Chemicals, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nureca, PG Foils, Makers Laboratories were among these scrips.

Also read: Uniparts India IPO price band set at Rs 548-577; large stakeholders exiting company, no fresh issue of shares

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 66 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Archean Chemical Industries, Apollo Micro Systems, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bohra Industries, Canara Bank, Hindustan Aeronautics, Dynamatic Technologies, Hi-Tech Pipes, Kirloskar Brothers, Union Bank of India, Welspun Enterprises, Keystone Realtors among others.

Alternatively, 31 stocks including Faze Three, Nureca, Maharashtra Seamless, Quess Corp, Zim Laboratories, Precot, Motilal Oswal Financial Services among others were the stocks at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Pearl Polymers, India Tourism Development Corporation, Bhagyanagar Properties, Hindustan Motors, Sanofi India, Religare Enterprises are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and SBI were among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.