ICICI Bank, Adani group stocks among 132 BSE stocks at new 52-week highs; Bajaj Hindustan at fresh 52-week low

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading half a per cent up on Wednesday, a day before weekly F&O expiry. Stocks of index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries (RIL), Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Infosys, and Bajaj Finserv contributed the most to the indices’ gain. Amid today’s up move, S&P BSE Sensex soared past 60,000-mark, rising 300 points. NSE Nifty 50 topped 17900 crucial level in the morning deals. So far in the trade, ICICI Bank stock, yet again, made a new 52-week high of Rs 884.55 apiece, surpassing the previous high of Rs 884.5. While no stock hit a new 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex.

On the BSE Sensex, a total of 132 stocks rose to their respective 52-week highs. These were ABB, ABC Gas International, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Apollo Tyres, Bajaj Auto, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Grindwell Norton, Hindustan Aeronautics, ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF, Jayant Infratech, PC Jeweller, Solar Industries India, Trent, and TVS Motor Company among others. On the flip side, 11 stocks fell to new 52-week lows on BSE Sensex. These include Bajaj Hindustan Sugar, GVK Power & Infrastructure, India Motor Parts & Accessories, Pradhin, Shree Ganesh Elastoplast, and Super Spinning Mills, among others.

On the National Stock Exchange, a total of 65 stocks hit their fresh 52-week highs, while 7 stocks fell to new 52-week lows in the morning deals. The stocks that rose to new 52-week highs were ABB India, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Apollo Tyres, Adani Total Gas, Nippon India Mutual Fund – Nippon India Nifty Auto ETF, Axita Cotton, Bajaj Auto, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Choice International, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Coromandel International, Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation, DSP Mutual Fund – DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF, Grindwell Norton, Hindustan Aeronautics, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Kotak Nifty India Consumption ETF, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, among others.

On the contrary, Iris Business Services Ltd, Jet Freight Logistics, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Godha Cabcon & Insulation, GVK Power & Infrastructure, KBC Global, among others.