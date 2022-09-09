ICICI Bank, Adani Enterprises, SBI among 191 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 11 scrips touch fresh lows

Domestic equity markets were holding gains on Friday amid healthy global cues. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 index was hovering near 17,900 levels with a gain of 105 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed around 300 points to trade near 60,000 levels. Broader markets, too, climbed in tandem as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surged up to 0.6%. IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, HUL, Tata Steel were top contributors. Sectorally, Nifty Bank and Nifty Metal indices leading the charge. A total of 191 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE intraday, while 11 securities were at fresh lows on Friday.

Nifty, Sensex top Sensex gainers, losers

Adani Ports, Shree Cement, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), State Bank of India (SBI) were the top gainers in the Nifty 50 pack, while Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), BPCL and Maruti were the top losers. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys, HUL, Tata Steel were the top Sensex gainers, and M&M, L&T, Powergrid, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance, Ultratech Cement and Kotak Bank were the laggards.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Ambuja Cements, Apollo Tyres, Bank of Baroda, Cantabil Retail, Data Patterns, Eureka Forbes, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hariom Pipe Industries, ICICI Bank, Indian Hotels, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, Lumax Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra, Vedant Fashions, Patanjali Foods, Rolex Rings, State Bank of India, Schaeffler India, Thermax, Yes Bank were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE intraday. Meanwhile, A.F. Enterprises, APLAB, Gayatri Projects, MSR India, Natco Pharma were among the stocks at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, while 99 securities touch fresh 52-week high, 5 scrips were at new lows. Action Construction Equipment, Apollo Tyres, Arihant Superstructures, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Bank of Baroda, BSL Ltd, Container Corporation of India, DCB Bank, GSS Infotech, Hardwyn India, ICICI Bank, IDFC, ITC Ltd, Karur Vyasa Bank, Lakshmi Machine Works, M&M, Oberoi Realty, Regency Ceramics, Solar Industries, Tata Investments of India, Vadilal Industries were among the stock at 52-week high on NSE. On the flipside, Debock Industries, GRM Overseas, Kopran and Natco Pharma were the securities at new lows.