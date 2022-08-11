ICICI Bank, Adani Enterprises among 107 BSE stocks to hit new 52-week highs; Future group stocks at fresh lows

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading one per cent higher on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. BSE Sensex rose to a day’s high of 59,484.99, and fell to day’s low of 59,280. NSE Nifty hit a day’s high of 17,719, and a low of 17,644.45 apiece. So far in the trade, ICICI Bank stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 866.15 apiece, surpassing the previous high of Rs 859.70 apiece touched in October last year. While no stock on S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh 52-week low so far.

Stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs, 52-week lows on BSE Sensex

On afternoon deals on BSE Sensex, a total of 107 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs on weekly F&O expiry day. These were ABC (Gas) International, Adani Enterprises, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Coal India, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Devyani International, Eicher Motors, eMudhra, Federal Bank, Hindustan Aeronautics, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Bank, JK Paper, Karur Vysya Bank, Metro Brands, PC Jeweller, Shoppers Stop, Siemens, TVS Motor Company, Vadilal Industries, and Wonderla Holidays, among others.

On the contrary, a total of 26 stocks fell to their respective 52-week lows on BSE Sensex. These were Birla Tyres, Future Consumer, Future Retail, Medplus Health Services, Earum Pharmaceuticals, IMP Powers, Jatalia Global Ventures, Kothari Fermentation & Biochem, NGL Fine-Chem, S. M. Gold, Titan Securities, Triveni Enterprises, and Vanta Bioscience, among others.

Stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs, 52-week lows on NSE Nifty 50

On the National Stock Exchange, a total of 62 stocks rose to new 52-week highs, while 22 stocks fell to their respective lows in the afternoon deals. The stocks that hit new 52-week highs were Adani Enterprises, Aspinwall and Company, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Cantabil Retail India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Coal India, Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation, Devyani International, Eicher Motors, EID Parry India, eMudhra, The Federal Bank, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics, HDFC Mutual Fund – HDFC NIFTY NEXT 50 ETF, Hilton Metal Forging, Home First Finance Company India, Hubtown, Ice Make Refrigeration, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF, Insecticides (India), JK Paper, Jyothy Labs, Karur Vysya Bank, Kotak Nifty India Consumption ETF, Kshitij Polyline, Mirza International, Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 Value 20, PC Jeweller, Power Mech Projects, Rainbow Childrens Medicare, Shoppers Stop, Timken India, TVS Motor Company, Titagarh Wagons, and Westlife Development, among others.

On the flip side, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Asian Energy Services, Bafna Pharmaceuticals, HDFC Mutual Fund – HDFC NIFTY NEXT 50 ETF, HDFC Mutual Fund – HDFC NIFTY 100 ETF, Krsnaa Diagnostics, NGL Fine-Chem, Birla Tyres, Future Consumer, Future Retail, Godha Cabcon & Insulation, Metalyst Forgings, One Point One Solutions, Sumeet Industries, and Unitech among others fell to fresh 52-week lows on the NSE in afternoon deals.