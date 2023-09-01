Follow Us

ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹491.10 Closed
-1.02-5.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹488.15₹504.00
₹491.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹201.05₹564.00
₹491.10
Open Price
₹504.00
Prev. Close
₹496.15
Volume
18,307

ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1501.62
  • R2510.73
  • R3517.47
  • Pivot
    494.88
  • S1485.77
  • S2479.03
  • S3469.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5253.32498.46
  • 10250.53501.19
  • 20248.61498.1
  • 50223.33465.52
  • 100175.2417.8
  • 200133.74353.85

ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.521.3432.5580.14130.41791.40453.37
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19

ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. Share Holdings

ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd.

ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220GJ2009PLC056482 and registration number is 056482. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandrakant P Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra P Patel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Vipul I Patel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Dr. Hasmukh B Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harshadrai P Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishnakant L Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Darsha R Kikani
    Independent Director

FAQs on ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd.?

The market cap of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. is ₹774.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. is 33.0 and PB ratio of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. is 9.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. is ₹491.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. is ₹564.00 and 52-week low of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. is ₹201.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

