Here's the live share price of ICE Make Refrigeration along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ICE Make Refrigeration
|-1.34
|6.95
|3.33
|12.27
|5.08
|16.55
|58.52
|Thermax
|-5.72
|-13.78
|-2.93
|40.32
|21.98
|17.36
|24.44
|Indo-MIM
|11.75
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|5.35
|3.18
|PTC Industries
|7.55
|9.58
|13.45
|3.62
|27.56
|58.61
|44.10
|Craftsman Automation
|6.17
|15.21
|21.37
|33.75
|63.82
|30.99
|39.26
|Sansera Engineering
|15.44
|22.60
|51.63
|102.11
|203.78
|61.02
|36.39
|Inox India
|2.45
|8.21
|25.74
|67.79
|72.68
|27.64
|15.77
|Aequs
|8.36
|2.43
|22.51
|72.17
|64.13
|17.96
|10.42
|Azad Engineering
|8.57
|9.39
|10.89
|58.90
|59.19
|54.30
|29.72
|Engineers India
|8.19
|-0.66
|-7.94
|33.06
|18.38
|17.14
|26.34
|Ircon International
|4.17
|-1.41
|-18.66
|-16.12
|-21.74
|8.84
|24.40
|Tega Industries
|9.44
|0.43
|-1.25
|-9.44
|-11.36
|16.84
|17.49
|Kennametal India
|17.31
|16.52
|16.81
|34.44
|34.44
|5.60
|20.99
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.64
|10.68
|16.98
|42.24
|202.89
|33.79
|19.09
|Skipper
|-1.88
|-6.48
|7.37
|27.17
|0.67
|45.95
|42.66
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.52
|3.52
|-15.89
|-3.56
|-23.81
|19.41
|11.23
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.67
|-8.38
|-12.87
|-2.89
|-18.84
|-7.84
|14.73
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.48
|-14.64
|-6.57
|0.93
|-22.71
|-19.31
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|1.67
|1.15
|-5.77
|3.67
|5.88
|22.63
|36.28
|Jash Engineering
|-1.28
|2.22
|18.37
|20.93
|-4.29
|22.41
|34.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ICE Make Refrigeration has gained 5.08% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, ICE Make Refrigeration has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|826.86
|823.53
|10
|843.48
|826.18
|20
|812.69
|819.13
|50
|794.34
|801.82
|100
|785.27
|789.72
|200
|764.98
|779.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ICE Make Refrigeration remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.38%, FII holding rose to 0.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the ICE Make Refrigeration fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220GJ2009PLC056482 and registration number is 056482. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 667.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICE Make Refrigeration is ₹820.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ICE Make Refrigeration is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of ICE Make Refrigeration is ₹1,294.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ICE Make Refrigeration are ₹834.00 and ₹817.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICE Make Refrigeration stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICE Make Refrigeration is ₹920.00 and 52-week low of ICE Make Refrigeration is ₹660.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ICE Make Refrigeration has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, 6.95% for the past month, 3.33% over 3 months, 5.08% over 1 year, 16.55% across 3 years, and 58.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICE Make Refrigeration are 106.17 and 9.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global