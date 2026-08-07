What is the share price of ICE Make Refrigeration? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICE Make Refrigeration is ₹820.20 as on .

What kind of stock is ICE Make Refrigeration? The ICE Make Refrigeration is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of ICE Make Refrigeration? The market cap of ICE Make Refrigeration is ₹1,294.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ICE Make Refrigeration? Today’s highest and lowest price of ICE Make Refrigeration are ₹834.00 and ₹817.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICE Make Refrigeration? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICE Make Refrigeration stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICE Make Refrigeration is ₹920.00 and 52-week low of ICE Make Refrigeration is ₹660.30 as on .

How has the ICE Make Refrigeration performed historically in terms of returns? The ICE Make Refrigeration has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, 6.95% for the past month, 3.33% over 3 months, 5.08% over 1 year, 16.55% across 3 years, and 58.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ICE Make Refrigeration? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICE Make Refrigeration are 106.17 and 9.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global