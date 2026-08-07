Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

ICE Make Refrigeration Share Price

NSE
BSE

ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of ICE Make Refrigeration along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹820.20 Closed
-0.95₹ -7.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

ICE Make Refrigeration Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹817.00₹834.00
₹820.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹660.30₹920.00
₹820.20
Open Price
₹820.00
Prev. Close
₹828.10
Volume
12,377

Source: Dion Global

ICE Make Refrigeration Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ICE Make Refrigeration		-1.346.953.3312.275.0816.5558.52
Thermax		-5.72-13.78-2.9340.3221.9817.3624.44
Indo-MIM		11.7516.9316.9316.9316.935.353.18
PTC Industries		7.559.5813.453.6227.5658.6144.10
Craftsman Automation		6.1715.2121.3733.7563.8230.9939.26
Sansera Engineering		15.4422.6051.63102.11203.7861.0236.39
Inox India		2.458.2125.7467.7972.6827.6415.77
Aequs		8.362.4322.5172.1764.1317.9610.42
Azad Engineering		8.579.3910.8958.9059.1954.3029.72
Engineers India		8.19-0.66-7.9433.0618.3817.1426.34
Ircon International		4.17-1.41-18.66-16.12-21.748.8424.40
Tega Industries		9.440.43-1.25-9.44-11.3616.8417.49
Kennametal India		17.3116.5216.8134.4434.445.6020.99
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.6410.6816.9842.24202.8933.7919.09
Skipper		-1.88-6.487.3727.170.6745.9542.66
Balu Forge Industries		6.523.52-15.89-3.56-23.8119.4111.23
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.67-8.38-12.87-2.89-18.84-7.8414.73
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.48-14.64-6.570.93-22.71-19.31-6.12
Pitti Engineering		1.671.15-5.773.675.8822.6336.28
Jash Engineering		-1.282.2218.3720.93-4.2922.4134.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ICE Make Refrigeration has gained 5.08% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, ICE Make Refrigeration has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).

ICE Make Refrigeration Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ICE Make Refrigeration Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5826.86823.53
10843.48826.18
20812.69819.13
50794.34801.82
100785.27789.72
200764.98779.2

Source: Dion Global

ICE Make Refrigeration Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ICE Make Refrigeration remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.38%, FII holding rose to 0.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

ICE Make Refrigeration Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the ICE Make Refrigeration fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About ICE Make Refrigeration

ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220GJ2009PLC056482 and registration number is 056482. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 667.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandrakant P Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra P Patel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Vipul I Patel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Harshadrai P Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishnakant L Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Darsha R Kikani
    Independent Director

FAQs on ICE Make Refrigeration Share Price

What is the share price of ICE Make Refrigeration?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICE Make Refrigeration is ₹820.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ICE Make Refrigeration?

The ICE Make Refrigeration is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of ICE Make Refrigeration?

The market cap of ICE Make Refrigeration is ₹1,294.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ICE Make Refrigeration?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ICE Make Refrigeration are ₹834.00 and ₹817.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICE Make Refrigeration?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICE Make Refrigeration stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICE Make Refrigeration is ₹920.00 and 52-week low of ICE Make Refrigeration is ₹660.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ICE Make Refrigeration performed historically in terms of returns?

The ICE Make Refrigeration has shown returns of -0.95% over the past day, 6.95% for the past month, 3.33% over 3 months, 5.08% over 1 year, 16.55% across 3 years, and 58.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ICE Make Refrigeration?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICE Make Refrigeration are 106.17 and 9.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ICE Make Refrigeration News

More ICE Make Refrigeration News
Market Pulse