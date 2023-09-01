Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.52
|1.34
|32.55
|80.14
|130.41
|791.40
|453.37
|-1.24
|-3.01
|0.18
|16.69
|11.05
|35.30
|94.31
|-0.79
|-6.79
|-3.13
|2.52
|20.76
|19.07
|36.77
|-1.82
|12.68
|34.85
|32.26
|17.65
|110.46
|108.67
|2.95
|1.57
|6.43
|30.42
|8.69
|59.51
|59.51
|2.45
|0.57
|27.49
|35.34
|53.39
|53.39
|53.39
|-0.79
|-1.37
|11.75
|9.36
|-7.83
|-1.06
|-16.63
|2.40
|3.76
|-2.07
|13.18
|0.89
|16.26
|16.26
|1.69
|-2.78
|-2.82
|-4.35
|22.01
|265.08
|560.81
|-0.87
|16.20
|33.37
|102.09
|200.98
|75.41
|75.41
|6.22
|7.38
|15.33
|31.51
|-5.57
|-8.33
|-8.33
|0.43
|-0.38
|42.96
|52.26
|34.95
|21.15
|21.15
|-3.37
|18.91
|44.58
|84.01
|34.76
|39.01
|62.52
|2.53
|-0.74
|25.56
|49.13
|50.57
|198.97
|299.65
|2.66
|1.57
|22.41
|76.87
|54.57
|44.51
|-16.35
|-2.43
|13.59
|98.55
|148.97
|82.74
|89.82
|-35.33
|0.09
|0.53
|0.84
|22.34
|76.29
|172.55
|62.90
|3.71
|9.90
|18.92
|19.89
|16.65
|55.79
|-17.59
|-2.62
|-4.66
|-0.71
|2.16
|6.61
|285.41
|380.21
|27.45
|101.25
|152.78
|239.58
|505.54
|989.71
|584.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220GJ2009PLC056482 and registration number is 056482. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. is ₹774.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. is 33.0 and PB ratio of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. is 9.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. is ₹491.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. is ₹564.00 and 52-week low of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd. is ₹201.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.