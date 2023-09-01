What is the Market Cap of ICDS Ltd.? The market cap of ICDS Ltd. is ₹30.68 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ICDS Ltd.? P/E ratio of ICDS Ltd. is 26.4 and PB ratio of ICDS Ltd. is 1.36 as on .

What is the share price of ICDS Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICDS Ltd. is ₹23.55 as on .