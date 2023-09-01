Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.38
|-4.33
|-12.59
|17.96
|-43.82
|40.87
|40.87
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ICDS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993KA1971PLC002106 and registration number is 002106. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ICDS Ltd. is ₹30.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ICDS Ltd. is 26.4 and PB ratio of ICDS Ltd. is 1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICDS Ltd. is ₹23.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICDS Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICDS Ltd. is ₹44.30 and 52-week low of ICDS Ltd. is ₹16.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.