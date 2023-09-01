Follow Us

ICDS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹23.55 Closed
-3.48-0.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ICDS Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.30₹24.40
₹23.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.65₹44.30
₹23.55
Open Price
₹24.40
Prev. Close
₹24.40
Volume
1,500

ICDS Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.17
  • R224.83
  • R325.27
  • Pivot
    23.73
  • S123.07
  • S222.63
  • S321.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.8924.22
  • 1035.7824.35
  • 2036.2124.6
  • 5038.525.19
  • 10037.3925.75
  • 20040.7528.11

ICDS Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.38-4.33-12.5917.96-43.8240.8740.87
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

ICDS Ltd. Share Holdings

ICDS Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ICDS Ltd.

ICDS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993KA1971PLC002106 and registration number is 002106. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sujir Prabhakar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bharath K Nayak
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vimal C Kamath
    Director
  • Mr. T Sachin Pai
    Director
  • Mr. A Giridhar Pai
    Director

FAQs on ICDS Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ICDS Ltd.?

The market cap of ICDS Ltd. is ₹30.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ICDS Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ICDS Ltd. is 26.4 and PB ratio of ICDS Ltd. is 1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ICDS Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICDS Ltd. is ₹23.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICDS Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICDS Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICDS Ltd. is ₹44.30 and 52-week low of ICDS Ltd. is ₹16.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

