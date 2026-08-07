What is the share price of ICDS? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICDS is ₹41.00 as on .

What kind of stock is ICDS? The ICDS is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ICDS? The market cap of ICDS is ₹53.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ICDS? Today’s highest and lowest price of ICDS are ₹43.00 and ₹41.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICDS? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICDS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICDS is ₹57.60 and 52-week low of ICDS is ₹34.01 as on .

How has the ICDS performed historically in terms of returns? The ICDS has shown returns of -3.44% over the past day, -2.36% for the past month, -17.09% over 3 months, -4.65% over 1 year, 19.91% across 3 years, and -1.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ICDS? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICDS are 48.87 and 1.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global