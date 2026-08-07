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ICDS Share Price

NSE
BSE

ICDS

Manipal Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of ICDS along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.00 Closed
-3.44₹ -1.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ICDS Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.00₹43.00
₹41.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.01₹57.60
₹41.00
Open Price
₹42.50
Prev. Close
₹42.46
Volume
500

Source: Dion Global

ICDS Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ICDS		1.23-2.36-17.09-6.82-4.6519.91-1.82
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ICDS has declined 4.65% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, ICDS has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

ICDS Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ICDS Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.3542.21
1040.4341.55
2040.6341.44
5043.3142.52
10043.8643.91
20046.8645.27

Source: Dion Global

ICDS Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ICDS remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.87%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ICDS Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 04:22 PM IST ISTICDS - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider Inter-Alia Unaudited Financial Results
Jul 07, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTICDS - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTICDS - Audited Financial Results Approved In The Board Meeting Held On 29Th May 2026
May 20, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTICDS - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Inter-Alia The Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
May 01, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTICDS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source: Dion Global

About ICDS

ICDS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993KA1971PLC002106 and registration number is 002106. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sujir Prabhakar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. T Sachin Pai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K Umesh Kini
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Roopashree
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director
  • Mr. K Bhujangesha Kamath
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Jayaram V Prabhu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on ICDS Share Price

What is the share price of ICDS?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICDS is ₹41.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ICDS?

The ICDS is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ICDS?

The market cap of ICDS is ₹53.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ICDS?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ICDS are ₹43.00 and ₹41.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICDS?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICDS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICDS is ₹57.60 and 52-week low of ICDS is ₹34.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ICDS performed historically in terms of returns?

The ICDS has shown returns of -3.44% over the past day, -2.36% for the past month, -17.09% over 3 months, -4.65% over 1 year, 19.91% across 3 years, and -1.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ICDS?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICDS are 48.87 and 1.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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