Here's the live share price of ICDS along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ICDS
|1.23
|-2.36
|-17.09
|-6.82
|-4.65
|19.91
|-1.82
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ICDS has declined 4.65% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, ICDS has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.35
|42.21
|10
|40.43
|41.55
|20
|40.63
|41.44
|50
|43.31
|42.52
|100
|43.86
|43.91
|200
|46.86
|45.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ICDS remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.87%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:22 PM IST IST
|ICDS - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider Inter-Alia Unaudited Financial Results
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|ICDS - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|ICDS - Audited Financial Results Approved In The Board Meeting Held On 29Th May 2026
|May 20, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|ICDS - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Inter-Alia The Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
|May 01, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|ICDS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Source: Dion Global
ICDS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993KA1971PLC002106 and registration number is 002106. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICDS is ₹41.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ICDS is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ICDS is ₹53.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ICDS are ₹43.00 and ₹41.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICDS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICDS is ₹57.60 and 52-week low of ICDS is ₹34.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ICDS has shown returns of -3.44% over the past day, -2.36% for the past month, -17.09% over 3 months, -4.65% over 1 year, 19.91% across 3 years, and -1.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICDS are 48.87 and 1.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global