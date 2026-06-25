IC Electricals Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909DL2005PLC139412 and registration number is 139412. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 143.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.