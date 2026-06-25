IC Electricals Company has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 25, 2026 and will close on Jun 30, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹94.00-99.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Syrma SGS Technology
|9.74
|34.76
|80.14
|94.14
|169.93
|48.68
|35.62
|Kaynes Technology India
|-1.39
|-5.8
|-8.86
|-22.23
|-44.76
|28.18
|35.94
|Dynamatic Technologies
|-1.22
|-6.37
|9.62
|9.46
|52.16
|42.45
|49.8
|GNG Electronics
|17.88
|19.42
|36.34
|67.8
|59.57
|16.86
|9.8
|Centum Electronics
|0.45
|14.47
|28.23
|51.4
|56.91
|39.53
|55.64
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.94
|18.95
|52.99
|58.5
|81.92
|101.15
|72.02
|Cyient DLM
|0.45
|6.66
|64.38
|9.66
|0.64
|3.55
|2.11
|Aimtron Electronics
|-0.45
|10.46
|60.52
|53.88
|94.92
|70.9
|37.93
|Vinyas Innovative Technologies
|-1.2
|33.19
|56.04
|19.59
|23.36
|59.47
|32.31
|MIC Electronics
|-4.31
|-5.79
|30.69
|-10.22
|-23.49
|21.12
|22.71
|Sahasra Electronic Solutions
|-0.47
|-6.66
|47.29
|15.19
|7.67
|-16.81
|-10.46
|Osel Devices
|-5.92
|-11.62
|-10.65
|-24.49
|63.12
|29.43
|16.74
|Nitiraj Engineers
|-0.77
|-1.23
|-11.79
|-1.63
|-8.66
|31.03
|30.59
|Richa Info Systems
|0.05
|6.1
|45.19
|36.19
|21.67
|0.46
|-5.13
|PRO FX Tech
|1.88
|-17.18
|12.55
|-1.4
|-29.42
|-10.97
|-6.73
|Delta Manufacturing
|1.53
|3.98
|19.61
|-9.4
|-32.99
|-5.59
|3.83
Source: Dion Global
IC Electricals Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909DL2005PLC139412 and registration number is 139412. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 143.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global