Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

IC Electricals Company Share Price

Sector
Electronics

IC Electricals Company has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 25, 2026 and will close on Jun 30, 2026. The price band has been set at 94.00-99.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

IC Electricals Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

IC Electricals Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Syrma SGS Technology		9.7434.7680.1494.14169.9348.6835.62
Kaynes Technology India		-1.39-5.8-8.86-22.23-44.7628.1835.94
Dynamatic Technologies		-1.22-6.379.629.4652.1642.4549.8
GNG Electronics		17.8819.4236.3467.859.5716.869.8
Centum Electronics		0.4514.4728.2351.456.9139.5355.64
Hind Rectifiers		-2.9418.9552.9958.581.92101.1572.02
Cyient DLM		0.456.6664.389.660.643.552.11
Aimtron Electronics		-0.4510.4660.5253.8894.9270.937.93
Vinyas Innovative Technologies		-1.233.1956.0419.5923.3659.4732.31
MIC Electronics		-4.31-5.7930.69-10.22-23.4921.1222.71
Sahasra Electronic Solutions		-0.47-6.6647.2915.197.67-16.81-10.46
Osel Devices		-5.92-11.62-10.65-24.4963.1229.4316.74
Nitiraj Engineers		-0.77-1.23-11.79-1.63-8.6631.0330.59
Richa Info Systems		0.056.145.1936.1921.670.46-5.13
PRO FX Tech		1.88-17.1812.55-1.4-29.42-10.97-6.73
Delta Manufacturing		1.533.9819.61-9.4-32.99-5.593.83

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About IC Electricals Company

IC Electricals Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909DL2005PLC139412 and registration number is 139412. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 143.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Verma
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Renu Verma
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjai Vishwakarma
    Director
  • Ms. Savita Sachdeva
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Varma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nitin Sarup Chowdhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Reddy Dasari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Pandey
    Independent Director

IC Electricals Company News

More IC Electricals Company News
Market Pulse