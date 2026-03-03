Facebook Pixel Code
IBL Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

IBL FINANCE

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of IBL Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.00 Closed
-0.10₹ -0.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
IBL Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.95₹48.00
₹48.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.80₹74.00
₹48.00
Open Price
₹48.00
Prev. Close
₹48.05
Volume
12,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of IBL Finance has declined 3.98% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.88%.

IBL Finance’s current P/E of 52.86x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

IBL Finance Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IBL Finance		2.022.02-30.94-28.36-1.13-6.54-3.98
Bajaj Finance		-4.431.44-4.229.1413.3817.0512.03
Shriram Finance		-0.875.2127.1079.5269.4062.9231.04
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-1.810.552.0918.3320.0031.4425.80
Muthoot Finance		-0.63-4.20-7.7524.7361.7654.0221.37
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-4.25-1.53-13.99-6.14-9.84-0.17-7.40
L&T Finance		-7.28-3.13-8.9221.4299.4944.5319.69
Sundaram Finance		-3.04-1.2913.0218.3718.4831.6613.82
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		0.370.982.9540.9339.1113.9911.94
Piramal Finance		2.594.8319.0436.1336.1310.836.36
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-8.52-13.72-12.66-28.2744.1134.8619.66
Poonawalla Fincorp		-6.337.10-5.20-1.0260.1414.5628.19
Piramal Enterprises		0.18-0.96-2.2214.863.248.09-2.61
Manappuram Finance		-7.63-3.182.25-2.0841.6438.529.97
IIFL Finance		-0.59-1.87-13.0414.3071.154.8411.83
Capri Global Capital		-5.46-6.93-15.63-16.09-1.97-2.2713.25
Five-Star Business Finance		-4.31-9.13-28.89-23.52-43.33-9.47-3.61
SBFC Finance		-3.194.22-11.64-13.019.210.570.34
Mas Financial Services		-6.74-0.94-1.470.9137.215.160.52
Fedbank Financial Services		-5.82-12.12-10.27-8.0442.06-2.81-1.69

Over the last one year, IBL Finance has declined 1.13% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.38%), Shriram Finance (69.40%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (20.00%). From a 5 year perspective, IBL Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.03%) and Shriram Finance (31.04%).

IBL Finance Financials

IBL Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.0548.22
1048.2148.18
2047.8748.91
5055.153.42
10061.2957.56
20060.9159.32

IBL Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IBL Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 63.19%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

IBL Finance Corporate Actions

About IBL Finance

IBL Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999GJ2017PLC098565 and registration number is 098565. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Piyush Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mansukhbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajaykumar Baldha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bipinkumar Hirpara
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hitisha Chanchad
    Independent Director

FAQs on IBL Finance Share Price

What is the share price of IBL Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IBL Finance is ₹48.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is IBL Finance?

The IBL Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of IBL Finance?

The market cap of IBL Finance is ₹118.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IBL Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IBL Finance are ₹48.00 and ₹47.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IBL Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IBL Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IBL Finance is ₹74.00 and 52-week low of IBL Finance is ₹44.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the IBL Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The IBL Finance has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, -2.04% for the past month, -29.41% over 3 months, -5.88% over 1 year, -6.54% across 3 years, and -3.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IBL Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IBL Finance are 52.86 and 1.98 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

