Here's the live share price of IBL Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of IBL Finance has declined 3.98% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.88%.

IBL Finance’s current P/E of 52.86x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.