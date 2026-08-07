What is the share price of IB Infotech Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IB Infotech Enterprises is ₹45.98 as on .

What kind of stock is IB Infotech Enterprises? The IB Infotech Enterprises is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IB Infotech Enterprises? The market cap of IB Infotech Enterprises is ₹58.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IB Infotech Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of IB Infotech Enterprises are ₹47.78 and ₹43.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IB Infotech Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IB Infotech Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IB Infotech Enterprises is ₹82.03 and 52-week low of IB Infotech Enterprises is ₹16.00 as on .

How has the IB Infotech Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The IB Infotech Enterprises has shown returns of 1.03% over the past day, 14.15% for the past month, -5.52% over 3 months, 152.71% over 1 year, 57.54% across 3 years, and 94.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IB Infotech Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IB Infotech Enterprises are 47.03 and 14.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global