Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.58
|-14.39
|-29.44
|163.53
|219.49
|908.00
|507.23
|-0.37
|-2.40
|1.35
|-0.52
|7.55
|50.01
|63.90
|1.59
|5.71
|9.38
|-3.57
|-1.45
|57.85
|101.36
|2.71
|4.21
|3.93
|7.70
|28.08
|71.77
|126.25
|1.62
|2.40
|2.30
|6.55
|1.47
|53.30
|79.68
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.32
|7.47
|9.63
|9.05
|16.65
|68.77
|64.64
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.62
|9.83
|8.93
|42.15
|110.36
|1,355.43
|1,042.86
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.03
|22.18
|53.53
|90.58
|63.98
|212.61
|75.74
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.88
|8.62
|37.27
|85.36
|130.72
|208.23
|59.30
|5.54
|9.27
|21.24
|59.70
|20.81
|290.90
|177.04
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30006MH1987PLC045529 and registration number is 045529. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is ₹12.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is 11.21 and PB ratio of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is 11.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is ₹100.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is ₹216.30 and 52-week low of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.