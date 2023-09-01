What is the Market Cap of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd.? The market cap of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is ₹12.91 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd.? P/E ratio of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is 11.21 and PB ratio of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is 11.28 as on .

What is the share price of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is ₹100.80 as on .