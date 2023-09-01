Follow Us

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IB INFOTECH ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹100.80 Closed
-1.99-2.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹100.80₹101.00
₹100.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.00₹216.30
₹100.80
Open Price
₹100.80
Prev. Close
₹102.85
Volume
102

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1100.93
  • R2101.07
  • R3101.13
  • Pivot
    100.87
  • S1100.73
  • S2100.67
  • S3100.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.09101.61
  • 1028.34100.51
  • 2027.46103.99
  • 5023.18113.12
  • 10021.94106.91
  • 20018.7784.45

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.58-14.39-29.44163.53219.49908.00507.23
-0.37-2.401.35-0.527.5550.0163.90
1.595.719.38-3.57-1.4557.85101.36
2.714.213.937.7028.0871.77126.25
1.622.402.306.551.4753.3079.68
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.327.479.639.0516.6568.7764.64
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.629.838.9342.15110.361,355.431,042.86
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0322.1853.5390.5863.98212.6175.74
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.888.6237.2785.36130.72208.2359.30
5.549.2721.2459.7020.81290.90177.04

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd.

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30006MH1987PLC045529 and registration number is 045529. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Preeti Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rita Rajkumar Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jasmin Parekh
    Director

FAQs on IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is ₹12.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is 11.21 and PB ratio of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is 11.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is ₹100.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is ₹216.30 and 52-week low of IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

