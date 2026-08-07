Here's the live share price of IB Infotech Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IB Infotech Enterprises
|11.01
|14.15
|-5.52
|22.61
|152.71
|57.54
|94.54
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IB Infotech Enterprises has gained 152.71% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, IB Infotech Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|43.71
|42.8
|10
|47.61
|44.11
|20
|44.7
|45.06
|50
|49.96
|47.54
|100
|54.57
|48.28
|200
|43.2
|43.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IB Infotech Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|IB Infotech - Results - Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|IB Infotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 21, 2026, 05:14 PM IST IST
|IB Infotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On July 28, 2026
|May 19, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|IB Infotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 19, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|IB Infotech - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended March 31,2026.
Source: Dion Global
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30006MH1987PLC045529 and registration number is 045529. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IB Infotech Enterprises is ₹45.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IB Infotech Enterprises is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IB Infotech Enterprises is ₹58.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IB Infotech Enterprises are ₹47.78 and ₹43.24.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IB Infotech Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IB Infotech Enterprises is ₹82.03 and 52-week low of IB Infotech Enterprises is ₹16.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IB Infotech Enterprises has shown returns of 1.03% over the past day, 14.15% for the past month, -5.52% over 3 months, 152.71% over 1 year, 57.54% across 3 years, and 94.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IB Infotech Enterprises are 47.03 and 14.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global