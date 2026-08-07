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IB Infotech Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

IB INFOTECH ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of IB Infotech Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹45.98 Closed
1.03₹ 0.47
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IB Infotech Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.24₹47.78
₹45.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.00₹82.03
₹45.98
Open Price
₹47.77
Prev. Close
₹45.51
Volume
4,068

Source: Dion Global

IB Infotech Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IB Infotech Enterprises		11.0114.15-5.5222.61152.7157.5494.54
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IB Infotech Enterprises has gained 152.71% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, IB Infotech Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

IB Infotech Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IB Infotech Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
543.7142.8
1047.6144.11
2044.745.06
5049.9647.54
10054.5748.28
20043.243.67

Source: Dion Global

IB Infotech Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IB Infotech Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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IB Infotech Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTIB Infotech - Results - Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTIB Infotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 21, 2026, 05:14 PM IST ISTIB Infotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On July 28, 2026
May 19, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTIB Infotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 19, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTIB Infotech - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended March 31,2026.

Source: Dion Global

About IB Infotech Enterprises

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30006MH1987PLC045529 and registration number is 045529. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Rita Rajkumar Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manish Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mukesh Purohit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jasmine Parekh
    Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Bavel Singh
    Director

FAQs on IB Infotech Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of IB Infotech Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IB Infotech Enterprises is ₹45.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IB Infotech Enterprises?

The IB Infotech Enterprises is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IB Infotech Enterprises?

The market cap of IB Infotech Enterprises is ₹58.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IB Infotech Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IB Infotech Enterprises are ₹47.78 and ₹43.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IB Infotech Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IB Infotech Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IB Infotech Enterprises is ₹82.03 and 52-week low of IB Infotech Enterprises is ₹16.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IB Infotech Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The IB Infotech Enterprises has shown returns of 1.03% over the past day, 14.15% for the past month, -5.52% over 3 months, 152.71% over 1 year, 57.54% across 3 years, and 94.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IB Infotech Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IB Infotech Enterprises are 47.03 and 14.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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