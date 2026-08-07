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i Power Solutions India Share Price

NSE
BSE

I POWER SOLUTIONS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of i Power Solutions India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.33 Closed
-4.89₹ -0.84
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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i Power Solutions India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.33₹16.35
₹16.33
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.55₹23.42
₹16.33
Open Price
₹16.35
Prev. Close
₹17.17
Volume
1,098

Source: Dion Global

i Power Solutions India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
i Power Solutions India		0-0.18-0.18-30.27-15.3024.4630.83
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, i Power Solutions India has declined 15.30% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, i Power Solutions India has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

i Power Solutions India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

i Power Solutions India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.8416.79
1016.7716.93
2016.9217.47
5019.4718.01
10016.9116.44
20011.6513.08

Source: Dion Global

i Power Solutions India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, i Power Solutions India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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i Power Solutions India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTi Power Solutions In - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2
Jul 07, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTi Power Solutions In - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTi Power Solutions In - Statement Of Deviation
May 26, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTi Power Solutions In - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015.
May 26, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTi Power Solutions In - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The FY-2026-27

Source: Dion Global

About i Power Solutions India

i Power Solutions India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TN2001PLC047456 and registration number is 047456. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Naniwadekar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Venugopalan Parandhaman
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Punukollu Kodanda Rambabu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Jonnavittula
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on i Power Solutions India Share Price

What is the share price of i Power Solutions India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for i Power Solutions India is ₹16.33 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is i Power Solutions India?

The i Power Solutions India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of i Power Solutions India?

The market cap of i Power Solutions India is ₹9.63 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of i Power Solutions India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of i Power Solutions India are ₹16.35 and ₹16.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of i Power Solutions India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which i Power Solutions India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of i Power Solutions India is ₹23.42 and 52-week low of i Power Solutions India is ₹15.55 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the i Power Solutions India performed historically in terms of returns?

The i Power Solutions India has shown returns of -4.89% over the past day, -0.18% for the past month, -0.18% over 3 months, -15.3% over 1 year, 24.46% across 3 years, and 30.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of i Power Solutions India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of i Power Solutions India are -9.61 and 1.79 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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