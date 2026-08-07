Here's the live share price of i Power Solutions India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|i Power Solutions India
|0
|-0.18
|-0.18
|-30.27
|-15.30
|24.46
|30.83
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, i Power Solutions India has declined 15.30% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, i Power Solutions India has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.84
|16.79
|10
|16.77
|16.93
|20
|16.92
|17.47
|50
|19.47
|18.01
|100
|16.91
|16.44
|200
|11.65
|13.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, i Power Solutions India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|i Power Solutions In - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|i Power Solutions In - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|i Power Solutions In - Statement Of Deviation
|May 26, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|i Power Solutions In - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015.
|May 26, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|i Power Solutions In - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The FY-2026-27
Source: Dion Global
i Power Solutions India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TN2001PLC047456 and registration number is 047456. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for i Power Solutions India is ₹16.33 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The i Power Solutions India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of i Power Solutions India is ₹9.63 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of i Power Solutions India are ₹16.35 and ₹16.33.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which i Power Solutions India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of i Power Solutions India is ₹23.42 and 52-week low of i Power Solutions India is ₹15.55 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The i Power Solutions India has shown returns of -4.89% over the past day, -0.18% for the past month, -0.18% over 3 months, -15.3% over 1 year, 24.46% across 3 years, and 30.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of i Power Solutions India are -9.61 and 1.79 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global