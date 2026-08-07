What is the share price of i Power Solutions India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for i Power Solutions India is ₹16.33 as on .

What kind of stock is i Power Solutions India? The i Power Solutions India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of i Power Solutions India? The market cap of i Power Solutions India is ₹9.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of i Power Solutions India? Today’s highest and lowest price of i Power Solutions India are ₹16.35 and ₹16.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of i Power Solutions India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which i Power Solutions India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of i Power Solutions India is ₹23.42 and 52-week low of i Power Solutions India is ₹15.55 as on .

How has the i Power Solutions India performed historically in terms of returns? The i Power Solutions India has shown returns of -4.89% over the past day, -0.18% for the past month, -0.18% over 3 months, -15.3% over 1 year, 24.46% across 3 years, and 30.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of i Power Solutions India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of i Power Solutions India are -9.61 and 1.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global