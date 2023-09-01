Follow Us

i Power Solutions India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

I POWER SOLUTIONS INDIA LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.89 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

i Power Solutions India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.89₹8.89
₹8.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.05₹8.89
₹8.89
Open Price
₹8.89
Prev. Close
₹8.89
Volume
0

i Power Solutions India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.89
  • R28.89
  • R38.89
  • Pivot
    8.89
  • S18.89
  • S28.89
  • S38.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.058.64
  • 105.868.36
  • 205.517.91
  • 504.796.9
  • 1004.285.84
  • 2003.24.76

i Power Solutions India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9615.6027.1846.94124.49708.18
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.506.546.7311.8516.94114.38199.39
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.716.1023.2418.0816.06115.9295.11
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

i Power Solutions India Ltd. Share Holdings

i Power Solutions India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About i Power Solutions India Ltd.

i Power Solutions India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TN2001PLC047456 and registration number is 047456. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V Parandhaman
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. D Ravichandra Babu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Bhaskaran
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. N R Alamelu
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on i Power Solutions India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of i Power Solutions India Ltd.?

The market cap of i Power Solutions India Ltd. is ₹3.96 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of i Power Solutions India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of i Power Solutions India Ltd. is -15.93 and PB ratio of i Power Solutions India Ltd. is 0.93 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of i Power Solutions India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for i Power Solutions India Ltd. is ₹8.89 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of i Power Solutions India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which i Power Solutions India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of i Power Solutions India Ltd. is ₹8.89 and 52-week low of i Power Solutions India Ltd. is ₹6.05 as on Aug 21, 2023.

