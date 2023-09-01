What is the Market Cap of i Power Solutions India Ltd.? The market cap of i Power Solutions India Ltd. is ₹3.96 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of i Power Solutions India Ltd.? P/E ratio of i Power Solutions India Ltd. is -15.93 and PB ratio of i Power Solutions India Ltd. is 0.93 as on .

What is the share price of i Power Solutions India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for i Power Solutions India Ltd. is ₹8.89 as on .