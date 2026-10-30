Hyundai Motor India and Maruti Suzuki entered the second half of FY27 with strong vehicle demand. Hyundai reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue, crossing Rs 20,000 crore for the first time, while Maruti Suzuki recorded a 26% increase in net sales. Yet both automakers faced pressure from higher commodity costs, and neither translated its sales growth into stronger year-on-year operating margins.

Hyundai’s EBITDA margin fell to 9.5% from 13.9% a year earlier, while Maruti’s declined to 8.9% from 12.0%. Maruti’s margin improved sequentially from 8.2% in the June quarter, helped by price increases and cost savings. Hyundai is counting on new models, exports and higher utilisation at its Pune plant, while Maruti expects festive demand, a strong order book and additional production capacity to support sales in the second half.

Hyundai Motor India vs Maruti Suzuki: Two strong quarters, different earnings outcomes

Hyundai Motor India reported revenue of Rs 20,696.1 crore in Q2 FY27, up 18.5% year on year. Total sales reached 219,072 units, the highest quarterly volume in the company’s history. Domestic sales rose 18.8% to 165,772 units, while exports reached 53,300 units. However, EBITDA declined to Rs 1,974.5 crore from Rs 2,428.9 crore, and profit after tax fell to Rs 1,196.2 crore from Rs 1,572.3 crore.

Maruti Suzuki’s net sales rose 26% to Rs 50,615.5 crore, while total operating income increased to Rs 53,340.2 crore. Vehicle volumes climbed 26% to 696,654 units. EBITDA stood at Rs 4,763.3 crore, down 6% year on year, while reported profit after tax fell 27% to Rs 2,414.9 crore. Lower financial income, including mark-to-market losses on its investment surplus, added to the pressure on reported earnings.

The key difference is in the sequential trend. Hyundai’s EBITDA margin remained well below its year-earlier level, although management expects improvement in the second half. Maruti’s margin recovered from 8.2% in Q1 FY27 to 8.9% in Q2, but remained 3.1 percentage points below the year-earlier level. Both companies have strong sales pipelines, but restoring profitability will depend on how well they manage input costs, pricing and production.

The Q2 performance card

Q2 FY27 Hyundai Motor India Maruti Suzuki Net sales/revenue Rs 20,696.1 crore Rs 50,615.5 crore Revenue growth 18.5% 26% Vehicle volumes 219,072 units 696,654 units EBITDA Rs 1,974.5 crore Rs 4,763.3 crore EBITDA growth -18.7% -6% EBITDA margin 9.5% 8.9% Profit after tax Rs 1,196.2 crore Rs 2,414.9 crore PAT growth -23.9% -27%

Figures are for Q2 FY27. Revenue and operating-income definitions differ between the companies, so the figures should be read alongside each company’s reporting basis.

Hyundai Motor India vs Maruti Suzuki: What management said about demand and costs

Hyundai Motor India’s October 28, 2026, results commentary described Q2 FY27 as a milestone quarter, with record sales and revenue above Rs 20,000 crore. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Tarun Garg said the company had reached “several notable milestones” and pointed to the Pune plant’s production ramp-up, which added capacity to support demand.

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Garg also described the response to the newly launched Venue as “extremely encouraging”, citing its design, technology and value proposition. The company expects its new products to support sales in the second half, including the Bayon and a dedicated mass-market EV planned for Q4 FY27. However, higher raw-material costs reduced the benefit from revenue growth. Hyundai’s task is to recover margins as new models contribute to sales and production utilisation improves.

Maruti Suzuki’s management highlighted the demand recovery following GST reforms and the strength of its festive-season order book. Chief Investor Relations Officer Rahul Bharti said industry wholesale volumes grew 29.9% year on year during the quarter, compared with 25.5% growth in the previous quarter. Maruti’s domestic wholesale volumes rose 37.8% to more than 5.65 lakh units.

Bharti also said retail sales remained strong through the festive period. Pending customer orders rose from around 200,000 units at the end of September to approximately 270,000 units by Dussehra. Chief Financial Officer Arnab Roy said the company had already taken three rounds of price increases, amounting to a little over 1%, and was waiting to see how commodity prices and geopolitical conditions developed before taking further action.

Both companies are seeing healthy demand, but their cost pressures remain significant. Hyundai is relying on new products and production efficiencies to improve profitability. Maruti has begun recovering some margin sequentially through pricing, cost reduction and better fixed-cost absorption, though commodity inflation continues to limit the improvement.

Hyundai Motor India vs Maruti Suzuki: Q2 sales growth and product mix

Hyundai’s quarterly sales of 219,072 units included 165,772 domestic vehicles and 53,300 exports. Domestic volumes increased 18.8% year on year, while exports rose 3.7%. The company also reported rural contribution of 26.6% and CNG penetration of 19.1%. The Venue’s launch has added to its SUV offering, while the planned mass-market EV is expected to expand its electric portfolio.

Maruti Suzuki sold 696,654 vehicles in the quarter, up 26.5% year on year. Its small-car business recovered after the GST rate reduction improved affordability, while models in the 18% GST category grew about 35.9%. Vehicles in the 40% GST category grew around 39.6%, supported by models including the Victoris and the new Brezza.

Maruti’s domestic market share increased by 2.2 percentage points year on year to 40.8% in the second quarter. The company also exported 108,119 units, down 2% year on year, as shipping disruptions affected deliveries to some markets. Its total exports in the first half of FY27 reached 696,654 units, up 26.5% year on year, supported by strong performance in the first quarter.

Maruti’s higher quarterly volume gives it a larger sales base, while Hyundai has recorded its own quarterly sales and revenue records. The next test for both is whether their product mix supports better realisations and operating margins. For Hyundai, new SUV and EV launches are central to the plan. For Maruti, small-car demand, SUVs, exports and new capacity will be important contributors.

Hyundai Motor India vs Maruti Suzuki: Q2 margins remain the key test

Hyundai’s EBITDA margin fell to 9.5% from 13.9% a year earlier, with EBITDA declining 18.7% to Rs 1,974.5 crore. The company attributed the pressure to higher commodity costs, which reduced the benefit from higher sales and operating leverage. Management expects the second half to improve, supported by new models, pricing discipline and better capacity utilisation.

Hyundai’s full-year guidance remains domestic sales growth of 8% to 10%, with management expecting the company to outperform the industry in H2 FY27. It also reiterated its full-year EBITDA margin guidance of around 11%, which would require a stronger second-half performance. The Pune plant’s third shift and higher localisation are expected to help, although competition and raw-material costs remain risks.

Maruti’s EBITDA margin improved to 8.9% from 8.2% sequentially, but was down from 12.0% a year earlier. EBITDA fell 6% year on year to Rs 4,763.3 crore as raw-material costs rose sharply. The raw-material cost-to-sales ratio reached 76.1%, compared with 71.9% a year earlier. Price increases, cost reductions and fixed-cost absorption helped improve margins from the June quarter, partly offsetting commodity and currency pressures.

Maruti expects domestic volume growth of around 10% in the second half, with total volume growth including exports expected to be in the 7% to 10% range, according to its management commentary. Its ability to meet that guidance while recovering margins will depend on commodity prices, further pricing action and the strength of demand. Both automakers need stronger earnings conversion, but Maruti’s sequential margin improvement gives it a different starting point from Hyundai.

Hyundai Motor India vs Maruti Suzuki: EVs, exports and capacity plans

Hyundai plans to launch a dedicated mass-market EV in Q4 FY27, with management identifying January-February 2027 as the expected launch period. The company is also preparing the Bayon for export markets, with exports expected to begin in Q4 FY27 and the model targeted for 50 countries. Hyundai has received a provisional production-linked incentive certificate for the Creta Electric, while localisation reached 84% in Q2 FY27.

The company expects the Pune plant’s third-shift operations to support margins, while Chennai utilisation is expected to improve as new models are introduced. These steps are intended to increase production efficiency and support demand, although the timing and scale of the margin recovery remain important.

Maruti is expanding production capacity to serve its strong order book. The company added 250,000 units of annual capacity during the first half of FY27, taking the annual manufacturing capacity added during the period to 500,000 units. It also operationalised the fourth line at Hansalpur in Gujarat, adding another 250,000 units of annual capacity. The company expects these additions to help meet demand and support further growth.

Maruti also plans to launch an EV at the Bharat Mobility Show next year and continues to expand its product range with safety and driver-assistance features. Its multi-pathway powertrain strategy includes electric vehicles, hybrids, CNG, flex-fuel and petrol models. For both companies, new products and capacity can support growth, but the eventual impact on earnings will depend on demand, cost control and production utilisation.

Hyundai Motor India vs Maruti Suzuki: Brokerage ratings and target prices

Brokerage views on Hyundai

Elara Securities maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Hyundai Motor India in its October 28, 2026, report, with a target price of Rs 2,400 against a closing price of Rs 1,867. The target implied an upside of about 29%. The brokerage expects new launches, exports and improved plant utilisation to support the company’s performance. It also identified commodity inflation and the need for a stronger second half to meet the full-year margin target as key risks.

Nomura’s October 28 report valued Hyundai at 24 times average FY28-FY29 estimated earnings per share and set a target price of Rs 2,442. Its Q2 review noted that EBITDA margin of 9.5% was below its estimate of 9.9%, while adjusted net profit of Rs 1,196.2 crore was below its estimate of Rs 1,273.7 crore. The brokerage’s view depends on the contribution from new models, exports and a recovery in operating margins.

Brokerage views on Maruti Suzuki

For Maruti Suzuki, Elara Securities maintained a ‘Buy’ rating in its October 27, 2026, report, with a target price of Rs 15,378 against a market price of Rs 11,450. The target implied upside of 34%. The brokerage cited strong volume growth, a healthy festive-season order book and low inventory, while warning that commodity costs remained a headwind. It expects domestic volume growth of around 10% and total volume growth of 7% to 10% in H2 FY27, including exports.

Jefferies also maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Maruti Suzuki in its October 27 report, with a base-case target price of Rs 13,500, implying 18% upside from the reference price used in its analysis. It expects volume growth of 16% in FY27, followed by 7% in FY28 and FY29. Its base case assumes EBITDA margins in the 9.4% to 11.3% range over FY27-FY29, with earnings recovery depending on demand, cost control and the extent of margin improvement.

The brokerage views differ in their target prices and assumptions, but both identify demand as a strength and margins as a key risk for Maruti. Hyundai’s brokerage outlook similarly rests on new products and a recovery in profitability after the sharp year-on-year margin decline.

Hyundai Motor India vs Maruti Suzuki: What could determine performance in the second half?

For Hyundai, the Venue and Bayon launches, the planned mass-market EV, export growth and Pune plant operations could support the recovery. However, commodity costs, competitive pricing and the need to meet full-year margin guidance leave limited room for a weak second half.

Maruti enters H2 FY27 with a large order book, strong domestic demand and additional manufacturing capacity. Management expects domestic growth of around 10%, while brokerages expect continued volume growth. The main challenge is to recover margins from the first-half levels as commodity costs remain high and export logistics continue to affect some markets.

Both automakers have demand and product launches on their side, but the earnings test is different. For Hyundai, the street will watchout for steps on recovery from a sharp margin decline, while Maruti’s roadmap to build on its sequential improvement and contain the year-on-year fall in profitability is crucial.

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