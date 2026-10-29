The Hyundai Motor India share price jumped nearly 6% in early trade on Thursday, October 29. The company’s revenue for the September quarter was higher than estimates. Several brokerages have maintained their ‘Buy’ ratings but lowered target price on account of margin pressure from high commodity inflation.

Hyundai Motor Q2 earnings

Hyundai Motor India’s consolidated net profit fell 23.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,196 crore in the September quarter, missing Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 1,238 crore, as higher commodity costs eroded profitability despite strong growth in sales.

Revenue rose 18.5% YoY to Rs 20,696 crore, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 20,397 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 18.7% YoY to Rs 1,974.5 crore, below Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 2,018 crore. EBITDA margin contracted to 9.5% from 13.9% a year earlier.

Motilal Oswal on Hyundai: Strong pipeline, export to drive volumes

The brokerage reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and has a target price of Rs 2,300. This implies an upside of 23% from the stock’s closing price of Rs 1,866.90 on Wednesday.

Hyundai Motor is projected to deliver a 16% earnings growth on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis over FY26 to FY28. Motilal Oswal believes the company remains well-positioned to benefit from the premiumisation trend in India, given its mix is skewed toward sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

Hyundai’s net profit for the quarter was in line with Motilal’s expectations, despite commodity inflation adversely impacting margins. “The result was aided by higher volumes, favorable currency, price hikes, and cost-saving measures.”

Motilal Oswal expects the company to post a 9% rise in volumes on a CAGR basis over FY26-FY28, driven by a strong pipeline and export order book. These include strong bookings for Bayon, another product launch in Q4, the ramp up of the third shift operations beginning at the Pune plant, and other product launches in FY28.

“HMIL is targeting 8-10% domestic sales growth in 2HFY27 and FY27, supported by strong festive demand, resilient rural consumption, rising SUV traction, and new product launches. Exports are expected to record high double-digit growth in H2FY27, driven by new model introductions, market diversification, and alternative shipping routes, although geopolitical disruptions remain a key risk.”

Nomura on Hyundai: Mass-market EV the key catalyst

Nomura also retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and has a target price of Rs 2,442 apiece, implying an upside of nearly 31% from Wednesday’s closing price.

The brokerage expects the new model cycle to drive potential market share gains in the second of the FY27 and in FY28. It expects the company’s domestic volume to grow at 11% in FY27, 13% in FY28, and 9% in FY29. Hyundai will maintain an export volume growth of 5% for FY27 due to the Middle-East conflict.

“We believe exports can recover strongly in FY28F (+20% y-y), with more models and new markets. Strong growth should also drive margin expansion. A key catalyst will be the launch of mass market EV which could surprise positively,” Nomura said.

The brokerage has trimmed EBITDA margin outlook to 10.6% for FY27 from 11.5%, and to 12.4% for FY28 from 12.7% earlier, due to higher cost pressures. “We believe the company has strong levers for margin expansion in 2H and beyond,” it added.

Elara Capital on Hyundai: Better product mix, operating leverage

The brokerage retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock but cut the price target to Rs 2,400 due to persistent commodity pressures. This implies an upside of nearly 29% from the stock’s closing price on Wednesday.

“The success of the Bayon launch remains key on the back of which we factor in ~11-12% growth in FY28E, higher than the industry. We expect HMIL’s market share and margins to have bottomed out in H1 and expect an EBITDA growth of ~34 % YoY in H2FY27E on a low base. While commodity inflation remains a near -term concern, improving product mix and operating leverage should support earnings recovery,” the brokerage said.

The company’s management reiterated its EBITDA margin guidance of 11% for FY27, implying margins at above 12% in the second half of the year. Incentives in Tamil Nadu and improving operating leverage providing visibility for margin recovery, Elara said.

Hyundai Motor India: The way forward

Despite missing estimates for net profit, Hyundai’s top line exceeded views. The company faces margin hurdles from rising commodity costs, but new launches and strong exports are expected to support future earnings.

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