Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HYPERSOFT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.40 Closed
4.440.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.00₹9.40
₹9.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.20₹12.50
₹9.40
Open Price
₹9.40
Prev. Close
₹9.00
Volume
1,915

Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.53
  • R29.67
  • R39.93
  • Pivot
    9.27
  • S19.13
  • S28.87
  • S38.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.688.85
  • 1010.838.96
  • 2010.549.32
  • 507.769.72
  • 1006.819.35
  • 2007.298.8

Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.30-9.27-8.74-13.20-16.2251.130.11
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Hypersoft Technologies Ltd.

Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29309TG1983PLC003912 and registration number is 003912. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Feroz Russi Bhote
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Geeta Feroz Bhote
    Director
  • Mr. Vinay Vir
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Joydip Lahiri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hypersoft Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. is ₹4.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. is -39.83 and PB ratio of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. is ₹9.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. is ₹12.50 and 52-week low of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. is ₹8.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

