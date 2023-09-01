Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.30
|-9.27
|-8.74
|-13.20
|-16.22
|51.13
|0.11
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29309TG1983PLC003912 and registration number is 003912. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. is ₹4.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. is -39.83 and PB ratio of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. is ₹9.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. is ₹12.50 and 52-week low of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. is ₹8.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.