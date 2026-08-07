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Hypersoft Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

HYPERSOFT TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Hypersoft Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹204.00 Closed
0.49₹ 1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hypersoft Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹194.00₹212.00
₹204.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.25₹230.05
₹204.00
Open Price
₹204.95
Prev. Close
₹203.00
Volume
26,357

Source: Dion Global

Hypersoft Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hypersoft Technologies		-4.58-4.2949.78192.64205.30170.04117.62
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hypersoft Technologies has gained 205.30% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Hypersoft Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Hypersoft Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hypersoft Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5210.84207.9
10212.92209.9
20212.22209.95
50201.5197.1
100163.24170.55
200118.79134.32

Source: Dion Global

Hypersoft Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hypersoft Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hypersoft Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTHypersoft Technolog. - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTHypersoft Technolog. - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The
Jul 30, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTHypersoft Technolog. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 29, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTHypersoft Technolog. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
Jun 06, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTHypersoft Technolog. - Intimation Of Submission Of Application For Reclassification Of One Of The Promoters From 'Promoter To

Source: Dion Global

About Hypersoft Technologies

Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29309TG1983PLC003912 and registration number is 003912. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narra Purna Babu
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Narra Naga Malleswari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Manjula Aleti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Babu Kommineni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hypersoft Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Hypersoft Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hypersoft Technologies is ₹204.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hypersoft Technologies?

The Hypersoft Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hypersoft Technologies?

The market cap of Hypersoft Technologies is ₹1,722.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hypersoft Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hypersoft Technologies are ₹212.00 and ₹194.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hypersoft Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hypersoft Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hypersoft Technologies is ₹230.05 and 52-week low of Hypersoft Technologies is ₹51.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hypersoft Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hypersoft Technologies has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, -4.29% for the past month, 49.78% over 3 months, 205.3% over 1 year, 170.04% across 3 years, and 117.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hypersoft Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hypersoft Technologies are 128.38 and 7.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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