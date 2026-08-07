Here's the live share price of Hypersoft Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hypersoft Technologies
|-4.58
|-4.29
|49.78
|192.64
|205.30
|170.04
|117.62
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hypersoft Technologies has gained 205.30% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Hypersoft Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|210.84
|207.9
|10
|212.92
|209.9
|20
|212.22
|209.95
|50
|201.5
|197.1
|100
|163.24
|170.55
|200
|118.79
|134.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hypersoft Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Hypersoft Technolog. - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Hypersoft Technolog. - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|Hypersoft Technolog. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|Hypersoft Technolog. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
|Jun 06, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Hypersoft Technolog. - Intimation Of Submission Of Application For Reclassification Of One Of The Promoters From 'Promoter To
Source: Dion Global
Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29309TG1983PLC003912 and registration number is 003912. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hypersoft Technologies is ₹204.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hypersoft Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hypersoft Technologies is ₹1,722.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hypersoft Technologies are ₹212.00 and ₹194.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hypersoft Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hypersoft Technologies is ₹230.05 and 52-week low of Hypersoft Technologies is ₹51.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hypersoft Technologies has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, -4.29% for the past month, 49.78% over 3 months, 205.3% over 1 year, 170.04% across 3 years, and 117.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hypersoft Technologies are 128.38 and 7.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global