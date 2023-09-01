Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HYBRID FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.00 Closed
3.230.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.40₹8.12
₹8.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.91₹28.39
₹8.00
Open Price
₹7.40
Prev. Close
₹7.75
Volume
1,603

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.28
  • R28.56
  • R39
  • Pivot
    7.84
  • S17.56
  • S27.12
  • S36.84

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 507.92
  • 101.077.99
  • 2008.05
  • 5008.24
  • 10009.3
  • 2001.410

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.370-6.10-17.95-36.51-36.51-36.51
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hybrid Financial Services Ltd.

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC041277 and registration number is 041277. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sameer S Pimpale
    Chairman
  • Mr. K Chandramouli
    Whole Time Director & Co. Secretary
  • Mr. N R Divate
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahesh S Makhijani
    Director
  • Mr. Nilay Sharma
    Director
  • Mrs. Megha J Vazkar
    Director

FAQs on Hybrid Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. is ₹23.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. is 1066.67 and PB ratio of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. is 6.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. is ₹8.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. is ₹28.39 and 52-week low of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. is ₹6.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data