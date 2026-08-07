Here's the live share price of Hybrid Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hybrid Financial Services
|-6.42
|-9.33
|-11.32
|-11.72
|12.60
|29.12
|7.13
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hybrid Financial Services has gained 12.60% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Hybrid Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.75
|18.51
|10
|18.88
|18.7
|20
|19.07
|18.97
|50
|19.04
|19.18
|100
|18.95
|19.22
|200
|20.06
|18.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hybrid Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.37%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|Hybrid Fin. Serv. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Hybrid Fin. Serv. - Extract Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) Published On Saturday, 1St August 2026 In The Free P
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:20 AM IST IST
|Hybrid Fin. Serv. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Hybrid Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 31St July 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 03:49 PM IST IST
|Hybrid Fin. Serv. - Intimation Of Date Of 39Th Annual General Meeting And Book Closure Dates
Source: Dion Global
Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC041277 and registration number is 041277. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hybrid Financial Services is ₹17.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hybrid Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hybrid Financial Services is ₹52.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hybrid Financial Services are ₹18.40 and ₹16.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hybrid Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hybrid Financial Services is ₹35.21 and 52-week low of Hybrid Financial Services is ₹13.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hybrid Financial Services has shown returns of 1.43% over the past day, -9.33% for the past month, -11.32% over 3 months, 12.6% over 1 year, 29.12% across 3 years, and 7.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hybrid Financial Services are 16.31 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global