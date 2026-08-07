What is the share price of Hybrid Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hybrid Financial Services is ₹17.78 as on .

What kind of stock is Hybrid Financial Services? The Hybrid Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hybrid Financial Services? The market cap of Hybrid Financial Services is ₹52.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hybrid Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hybrid Financial Services are ₹18.40 and ₹16.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hybrid Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hybrid Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hybrid Financial Services is ₹35.21 and 52-week low of Hybrid Financial Services is ₹13.71 as on .

How has the Hybrid Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Hybrid Financial Services has shown returns of 1.43% over the past day, -9.33% for the past month, -11.32% over 3 months, 12.6% over 1 year, 29.12% across 3 years, and 7.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hybrid Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hybrid Financial Services are 16.31 and 1.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global