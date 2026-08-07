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Hybrid Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

HYBRID FINANCIAL SERVICES

Arvind Mafatlal Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Hybrid Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.78 Closed
1.43₹ 0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hybrid Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.85₹18.40
₹17.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.71₹35.21
₹17.78
Open Price
₹17.80
Prev. Close
₹17.53
Volume
1,368

Source: Dion Global

Hybrid Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hybrid Financial Services		-6.42-9.33-11.32-11.7212.6029.127.13
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hybrid Financial Services has gained 12.60% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Hybrid Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Hybrid Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hybrid Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.7518.51
1018.8818.7
2019.0718.97
5019.0419.18
10018.9519.22
20020.0618.84

Source: Dion Global

Hybrid Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hybrid Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.37%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hybrid Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTHybrid Fin. Serv. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 03, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTHybrid Fin. Serv. - Extract Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) Published On Saturday, 1St August 2026 In The Free P
Jul 31, 2026, 06:20 AM IST ISTHybrid Fin. Serv. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTHybrid Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 31St July 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 03:49 PM IST ISTHybrid Fin. Serv. - Intimation Of Date Of 39Th Annual General Meeting And Book Closure Dates

Source: Dion Global

About Hybrid Financial Services

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC041277 and registration number is 041277. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sameer S Pimpale
    Chairman
  • Mr. N R Divate
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K Chandramouli
    Whole Time Director & Co. Secretary
  • Mr. Nitin Tike
    Director
  • Mr. Nilay Sharma
    Director
  • Mrs. Megha J Vazkar
    Director

FAQs on Hybrid Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Hybrid Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hybrid Financial Services is ₹17.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hybrid Financial Services?

The Hybrid Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hybrid Financial Services?

The market cap of Hybrid Financial Services is ₹52.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hybrid Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hybrid Financial Services are ₹18.40 and ₹16.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hybrid Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hybrid Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hybrid Financial Services is ₹35.21 and 52-week low of Hybrid Financial Services is ₹13.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hybrid Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hybrid Financial Services has shown returns of 1.43% over the past day, -9.33% for the past month, -11.32% over 3 months, 12.6% over 1 year, 29.12% across 3 years, and 7.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hybrid Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hybrid Financial Services are 16.31 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hybrid Financial Services News

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