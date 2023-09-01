Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC041277 and registration number is 041277. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. is ₹23.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. is 1066.67 and PB ratio of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. is 6.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. is ₹8.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. is ₹28.39 and 52-week low of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. is ₹6.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.