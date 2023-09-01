Follow Us

Humming Bird Education Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HUMMING BIRD EDUCATION LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹684.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Humming Bird Education Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹684.00₹684.00
₹684.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.10₹684.00
₹684.00
Open Price
₹684.00
Prev. Close
₹684.00
Volume
0

Humming Bird Education Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1684
  • R2684
  • R3684
  • Pivot
    684
  • S1684
  • S2684
  • S3684

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5102.94613.84
  • 1088.25564.77
  • 2096.53497.87
  • 50100.91390.74
  • 100111.27308.6
  • 20055.640

Humming Bird Education Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.4625.75107.90157.34604.43347.06418.18
0.96-6.289.327.10-36.8024.6324.63
0.715.18-21.8221.66-2.55524.04299.76
22.6237.9549.3159.2850.19290.36-8.02
0.871.4728.4643.09-14.31571.49126.97
2.1910.14-10.4028.2455.5745.61140.46
9.7629.1345.4334.80-33.48-69.27-88.53
-7.51-21.88-30.27-16.46-19.35-7.41-10.87
-2.66-8.74-9.8113.459.56114.69132.22
00047.04162.15171.34197.29
-6.86-22.26-60.58582.83907.121,754.482,683.64
4.998.4430.4179.0336.28245.05351.85
6.104.820-12.12-22.32383.3327.94
8.6413.703.040.92-50.28-65.46-92.36
4.65-9.5510.435.26-42.49-47.83-35.48
-1.69-9.16-12.55-21.31-16.18-24.40-30.15
-2.02-1.1710.2817.2276.4052.3352.33
-3.8523.2614.2926.57-8.23182.67332.65
0039.36-39.61-50.85-49.74-47.72
10.73-3.4214.6324.0566.01-4.08-4.08

Humming Bird Education Ltd. Share Holdings

Humming Bird Education Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
11 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results & Others
02 Sep, 2021Board MeetingOthers

About Humming Bird Education Ltd.

Humming Bird Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80221DL2010PLC207436 and registration number is 207436. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Savishesh Raj
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Nitesh Jain
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Vaishali Jain
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Narender Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonam Mangla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Teena Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raja Amitabh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipul Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arihant Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Humming Bird Education Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Humming Bird Education Ltd.?

The market cap of Humming Bird Education Ltd. is ₹41.93 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Humming Bird Education Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Humming Bird Education Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Humming Bird Education Ltd. is 20.68 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of Humming Bird Education Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Humming Bird Education Ltd. is ₹684.00 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Humming Bird Education Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Humming Bird Education Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Humming Bird Education Ltd. is ₹684.00 and 52-week low of Humming Bird Education Ltd. is ₹97.10 as on Aug 29, 2023.

