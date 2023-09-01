Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.46
|25.75
|107.90
|157.34
|604.43
|347.06
|418.18
|0.96
|-6.28
|9.32
|7.10
|-36.80
|24.63
|24.63
|0.71
|5.18
|-21.82
|21.66
|-2.55
|524.04
|299.76
|22.62
|37.95
|49.31
|59.28
|50.19
|290.36
|-8.02
|0.87
|1.47
|28.46
|43.09
|-14.31
|571.49
|126.97
|2.19
|10.14
|-10.40
|28.24
|55.57
|45.61
|140.46
|9.76
|29.13
|45.43
|34.80
|-33.48
|-69.27
|-88.53
|-7.51
|-21.88
|-30.27
|-16.46
|-19.35
|-7.41
|-10.87
|-2.66
|-8.74
|-9.81
|13.45
|9.56
|114.69
|132.22
|0
|0
|0
|47.04
|162.15
|171.34
|197.29
|-6.86
|-22.26
|-60.58
|582.83
|907.12
|1,754.48
|2,683.64
|4.99
|8.44
|30.41
|79.03
|36.28
|245.05
|351.85
|6.10
|4.82
|0
|-12.12
|-22.32
|383.33
|27.94
|8.64
|13.70
|3.04
|0.92
|-50.28
|-65.46
|-92.36
|4.65
|-9.55
|10.43
|5.26
|-42.49
|-47.83
|-35.48
|-1.69
|-9.16
|-12.55
|-21.31
|-16.18
|-24.40
|-30.15
|-2.02
|-1.17
|10.28
|17.22
|76.40
|52.33
|52.33
|-3.85
|23.26
|14.29
|26.57
|-8.23
|182.67
|332.65
|0
|0
|39.36
|-39.61
|-50.85
|-49.74
|-47.72
|10.73
|-3.42
|14.63
|24.05
|66.01
|-4.08
|-4.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|11 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results & Others
|02 Sep, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
Humming Bird Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80221DL2010PLC207436 and registration number is 207436. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Humming Bird Education Ltd. is ₹41.93 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.
P/E ratio of Humming Bird Education Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Humming Bird Education Ltd. is 20.68 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Humming Bird Education Ltd. is ₹684.00 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Humming Bird Education Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Humming Bird Education Ltd. is ₹684.00 and 52-week low of Humming Bird Education Ltd. is ₹97.10 as on Aug 29, 2023.