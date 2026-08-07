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Humming Bird Education Share Price

NSE
BSE

HUMMING BIRD EDUCATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Humming Bird Education along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.75 Closed
5.00₹ 0.75
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Humming Bird Education Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.75₹15.75
₹15.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.80₹102.00
₹15.75
Open Price
₹15.75
Prev. Close
₹15.00
Volume
10,000

Source: Dion Global

Humming Bird Education Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Humming Bird Education		3.6215.1316.93-6.58-83.06-31.486.27
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Humming Bird Education has declined 83.06% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Humming Bird Education has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

Humming Bird Education Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Humming Bird Education Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.5214.84
1014.814.89
2015.2715.51
5016.717.1
10018.5422.52
20044.5832.46

Source: Dion Global

Humming Bird Education Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Humming Bird Education remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 1.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Humming Bird Education Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTHumming Bird Edu. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTHumming Bird Edu. - Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 28, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTHumming Bird Edu. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
May 22, 2026, 03:27 AM IST ISTHumming Bird Edu. - Change Of Name Of Statutory Auditors Of The Company From V C A N & CO To V C A N & CO LLP Upon Conversion
May 22, 2026, 03:17 AM IST ISTHumming Bird Edu. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting - May 27, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Humming Bird Education

Humming Bird Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80221DL2010PLC207436 and registration number is 207436. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitesh Jain
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Vaishali Jain
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Narender Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arihant Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Humming Bird Education Share Price

What is the share price of Humming Bird Education?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Humming Bird Education is ₹15.75 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Humming Bird Education?

The Humming Bird Education is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Humming Bird Education?

The market cap of Humming Bird Education is ₹9.65 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Humming Bird Education?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Humming Bird Education are ₹15.75 and ₹15.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Humming Bird Education?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Humming Bird Education stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Humming Bird Education is ₹102.00 and 52-week low of Humming Bird Education is ₹12.80 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Humming Bird Education performed historically in terms of returns?

The Humming Bird Education has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 15.13% for the past month, 16.93% over 3 months, -83.06% over 1 year, -31.48% across 3 years, and 6.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Humming Bird Education?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Humming Bird Education are 11.81 and 3.40 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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