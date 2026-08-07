Here's the live share price of Humming Bird Education along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Humming Bird Education
|3.62
|15.13
|16.93
|-6.58
|-83.06
|-31.48
|6.27
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Humming Bird Education has declined 83.06% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Humming Bird Education has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.52
|14.84
|10
|14.8
|14.89
|20
|15.27
|15.51
|50
|16.7
|17.1
|100
|18.54
|22.52
|200
|44.58
|32.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Humming Bird Education remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 1.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Humming Bird Edu. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Humming Bird Edu. - Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Humming Bird Edu. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|May 22, 2026, 03:27 AM IST IST
|Humming Bird Edu. - Change Of Name Of Statutory Auditors Of The Company From V C A N & CO To V C A N & CO LLP Upon Conversion
|May 22, 2026, 03:17 AM IST IST
|Humming Bird Edu. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting - May 27, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Humming Bird Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80221DL2010PLC207436 and registration number is 207436. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Humming Bird Education is ₹15.75 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Humming Bird Education is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Humming Bird Education is ₹9.65 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Humming Bird Education are ₹15.75 and ₹15.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Humming Bird Education stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Humming Bird Education is ₹102.00 and 52-week low of Humming Bird Education is ₹12.80 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Humming Bird Education has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 15.13% for the past month, 16.93% over 3 months, -83.06% over 1 year, -31.48% across 3 years, and 6.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Humming Bird Education are 11.81 and 3.40 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global