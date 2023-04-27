HUL share price tanks 2% despite Q4 financial results meeting analysts expectations; Should you buy HUL stock?

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) share price tanked 2.1% to Rs 2,467.6 today, despite the company’s fourth quarter financial results meeting analysts’ expectations. The company reported an 8.6% on-year rise in its net profit at Rs 2,561 crore and a 10.5% jump in revenue at Rs 15,215 crore. HUL also approved a final dividend of Rs 22 for the fiscal year ended March 2023 on equity shares of Re 1 per share. HUL stock has fallen over 2% in the past one month while it has gained 15% in the last one year. At the current price of Rs 2469.6 per share, the company’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 5.8 lakh crore. The shares touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,741.6 on 9 December 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,100 on 17 June 2022.

“Looking forward, the near-term operating environment is likely to remain volatile. With inflation easing due to the lapping of high base and sequential softening in a few commodities, price and volume growths will rebalance. Market volumes will recover gradually as consumption habits readjust,” said Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and Managing Director, HUL.

HUL’s overall numbers slightly below street expectations

“My sense is from Q1, you will see the improvement in trajectory in terms of margins and clearly the rural slowdown, which we had called out earlier, also, that does impact HUL’s portfolio. So overall numbers are slightly below street expectation, but versus our expectation, it is fairly close,” said Abneesh Roy of Nuvama Institutional Equities in a TV interview.

Analysts prefer to avoid HUL shares at the moment

“I would not want to get into an HUL at current levels, because there could be some more correction in the offing. So it is clearly an avoid at the moment and it has been underperforming the FMCG pack for some time,” said Aditya Agarwala of Invest4edu in a TV interview.