HUL share price slumps after weak Q4 results; should you buy or sell stock?

Shares of FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever slumped in trade on Monday morning, after the firm reported weak Q4 results for the Jan-Mar period. Hindustan Unilever shares plunged nearly 2% to hit the day\u2019s low at Rs 1,660 on BSE. In the latest quarter, HUL has reported a 13.8% on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 1,538 crore. In the comparable period previous fiscal, HUL\u2019s figure came in at Rs 1,351 crore. The total revenue for the quarter under review increased by 8.9% on-year to Rs 9,808 crore as against Rs 9,003 crore in the March quarter of FY18, HUL said in a statement to the exchanges. Watch:\u00a0Hindustan Unilever reports a mixed set for Q4 \ufeff Taking stock of the reported results, global brokerage firm Jefferies noted that while the Q4 results are better than peers, they are still not good enough. According to the firm, 7% volume growth on an already high base was a positive surprise. The stock\u2019s valuation at 45 times FY21 price-to-earnings. \u00a0Jefferies said that it cuts base business 3%. Jefferies has a hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,820. Also read:\u00a0Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway AGM 2019: Won\u2019t spend another dime on share buybacks unless this happens Global firm CLSA noted that the volume growth of 7% looks good in the context of peer performance. There is a marked shift in near-term outlook as growth rates have moderated. The margin gains will remain modest from the current levels. CLSA said that it is yet to build in an upgrade from the acquisition of GSK. CLSA has an outperform rating on the shares with a target price of Rs 1,950. The firm\u2019s previous share price target was at Rs 2,010. HUL delivered a robust performance for the last quarter for the fiscal ended March-2019, despite some sluggishness in rural market growth, said Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta. The company\u2019s focus on leading the market development and making core robust has helped in producing good results, he added. (Please consult your financial advisor before taking any investment related decision)