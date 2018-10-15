HUL share price plunges 4% despite strong Q2 results; what brokerages say

HUL has reported a 19.5% rise in net profit to Rs 1,525 crore, even as revenue came in higher by 11.45% on year to Rs 9,138 crore.

HUL share price: Shares of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd plunged as much as 4.5% on Monday, despite reporting results in line with estimates in the latest quarter. HUL has reported a 19.5% rise in net profit to Rs 1,525 crore, even as revenue came in higher by 11.45% on year to Rs 9,138 crore. Notably, this is the fourth consecutive quarter of double digit volume growth.

Taking stock of the reported results, Macquarie said that the demand environment continues to improve with Q2 volume growth of 10%. Macquarie has a target price of Rs 1,870 on HUL shares, with an outperform rating on the shares. HUL shares were trading at Rs 1,501.

The target share price implies an upside of nearly 25% from the current market prices. In the latest quarter, domestic consumer growth was 12% with underlying volume growth at 10%. EBITDA margin was up 160 bps. Jefferies said that superior execution continues to be priced into the stock, and the reported Q2 results were slightly ahead of estimates. The second half of the year is slated to see impact of higher revenue base. Jefferies sees limited scope for earnings surprises.

According to PhillipCapital, the current valuation does not factor in all the risks. Further, HUL may not be in a position to pass on inflationary pressures of rising raw material costs. PhillipCapital has a target price of Rs 1,760 on the shares, with a neutral rating.

After HUL’s Q2 results, MD Sanjiv Mehta noted, “We have delivered another strong performance in the quarter and also for the half year. Our focus on strengthening the core, leading market development and driving excellence in execution has enabled us to deliver competitive and profitable growth.”