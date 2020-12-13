HUL, Reliance lead top 8 most valued firms to add Rs 1.53 lakh cr in m-cap

The list of gainers included Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel, while HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance witnessed erosion from their valuation.
During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 1,019.46 points or 2.26 per cent.
Eight of the top-10 most valuable firms together added Rs 1,53,041.36 crore in market valuation last week in line with a bullish broader market trend, with Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd becoming the biggest gainers.
During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 1,019.46 points or 2.26 per cent.