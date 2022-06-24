HUL, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Oil, HPCL, Yes Bank, AU Small Finance Bank stocks in focus on 24 June 2022

Domestic stock indices ended on positive note in the highly volatile session Thursday. The BSE Sensex closed 443.19 points or 0.86% at 52,265.72, and the Nifty settled 143.40 points or 0.93% higher at 15,556.70. Trends on SGX Nifty suggest gap-up start for BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty on Friday. Nifty futures were trading 106.50 points or 0.7 per cent up at 15,671 on Singaporean Exchange. Globally, Asian stock markets were seen trading higher. US stock indices also settled in green in overnight trade on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 194.23 points, or 0.64%, to 30,677.36. The S&P 500 advanced 0.95% to 3,795.73, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.62% to 11,232.19.

Stocks to watch

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL): Nitin Paranjpe, the chairman of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on June 23 outlined the company’s goals going forward in India and stressed on the need for equitable and inclusive growth in India that is both productivity and employment led.

ONGC: ONGC Videsh (OVL), the overseas arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has made an oil discovery in the recently drilled well Urraca-IX, in CPO-5 block, Llanos Basin, Colombia.

AU Small Finance Bank: AU Small Finance Bank has issued 225,000 credit cards since it first launched its credit card services in 2021, Mayank Markanday, head of credit card business of the bank, said. Of the total cards issued, about one lakh cards are issued to first time credit card users, he said.

IOCL, HPCL: State-owned Bharat Petroleum’s sister firms – Indian Oil (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) – are also exploring possibilities to enter into term agreement with Russia for imports of crude oil.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp to increase prices of motorcycles and scooters from July 1. The company will increase ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters with effect from July 1 to partially offset the steadily growing input cost inflation.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Public sector bank Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Tuesday will consider raising tier-I and tier-II capital for the current financial year. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio improved to 13.23% as on March 31 from 12.20% a year ago. The Reserve Bank of India norms require banks to maintain 9% capital adequacy ratio.

Yes Bank: In a setback to Dish TV India, a division bench of the Bombay High Court rejected a plea by a promoter entity to restrain Yes Bank from voting at the company’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM).