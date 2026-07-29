There’s a particular kind of anxiety that grips a shareholder when a stock they’ve held for years suddenly starts flirting with its 52-week low. That’s exactly where Hindustan Unilever finds itself right now.

The FMCG giant, a stock many Indian households have owned for decades is trading uncomfortably close to its 52-week low of Rs 2,016, and a long way down from its 52-week high of Rs 2,715.44. For a company synonymous with soaps, shampoos, and steady compounding, that’s a fall that gets noticed. The question on everyone’s mind is simple: is this a rare chance to buy a quality stock cheap, or is there more pain ahead?

To make sense of it, we spoke to analysts across the spectrum – from technical chartists to fundamental researchers. Here is a detailed analysis of the share price movement and fundamental drivers.

HUL: What are the technical charts indicating?

Start with the price chart, and the mood turns cautious.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, believes investors should remain cautious despite the recent recovery.

He said, “Hindustan Unilever continues to trade below its 200-day EMA, indicating that the broader trend remains weak despite the recent recovery. The stock has been moving in a broad sideways range, reflecting the absence of strong buying momentum.”

Source: Trading view

He further added, “Technical indicators also suggest caution, with MACD hovering in negative territory, RSI near the neutral 45–50 zone, and DMI showing sellers still holding a slight edge.”

According to Patel, investors should avoid rushing into fresh positions. “Unless the stock sustains above the key resistance zone, upside is likely to remain limited. Traders should avoid aggressive fresh buying at current levels and wait for either a decisive breakout or a meaningful correction toward support,” Patel noted.

He recommended existing shareholders,to stay invested with proper risk management. “Existing investors can continue to hold with strict stop-loss levels while closely monitoring price action.”

According to him, the important support levels are “Rs 2,080–2,050, followed by Rs 2,000, while resistance is seen around Rs 2,180–2,220 and then Rs 2,300.”

HUL: Behind the Q1 numbers

Despite the weak share price performance, analysts believe the June quarter was operationally stable.

Thomas V. Abraham, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the company’s growth was broad-based across several categories.

Abraham explained, “Hindustan Unilever’s Q1 revenue increase of 10% was evenly split between pricing and actual volume gains. Home Care and Beauty & Wellbeing were the standout performers, riding strong demand for premium skin care, hair care, and household products, while Personal Care lagged — its volumes shrank and revenue rose only because of price hikes.”

However, profitability remained under pressure.

“On the profitability front, input costs, particularly palm oil and crude-based packaging materials, rose faster than the company could recover through pricing, and elevated marketing spend added further strain. EBITDA margin slipped 40 basis points sequentially to 23%. And EBITDA climbed a solid 8% year-on-year,” added Abraham.

What could drive growth ahead?

According to Thomas Abraham, commodity prices will remain the biggest near-term factor.

He said, “The immediate challenge remains commodity costs. With palm oil prices still elevated, management is treading carefully on further price increases, wary of denting demand among cost-conscious buyers, so cost pass-through will likely stay incomplete for now.”

He believes urban demand has been stronger than rural demand so far, adding “This dynamic explains why urban and premium categories carried the quarter while mass-market and rural-facing lines stayed subdued.”

Looking ahead, he expects broader demand recovery. “Going forward, performance should broaden as input costs cool and rural buying picks up — pulling the lagging categories back into growth alongside the urban segments already performing well.”

The Bull Case? Is the correction worth buying into

JM Financial has upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ with a revised target price of Rs 2,425, implying nearly 20% upside from current levels.

According to the brokerage report, “HUL’s Q1FY27 revenue performance (USG/UVG of 10%/5%) and margin delivery (EBITDA margin of 23%) were in line with JM Financial.”

The brokerage highlighted several positives.

According to JM Financial, Hindustan Unilever’s June quarter performance was supported by strong volume-led growth in its Home Care and Beauty & Wellbeing segments. The brokerage highlighted resilient margins despite raw material inflation, with high-single-digit volume growth in Home Care and continued momentum in premium beauty products.

It also believes the new management initiatives are beginning to show results.

“We believe initiatives led by the new CEO – sharper portfolio interventions, investment behind categories and intensified omni-channel execution – are in the right direction, and benefits are visible from acceleration in sales growth over past few quarters,” added JM Financial in its report.

JM Financial also believes inflation could work in HUL’s favour over time. “We believe inflationary scenario augurs well for HUL as it accelerates share gains from unorganised/regional players, and has adequate levers to navigate the current volatile environment.”

The brokerage said earnings visibility remains strong despite the near-term challenges. It also noted that after the recent correction, the stock is trading at around 39 times its estimated FY28 earnings, which is below its long-term average valuation and could limit the downside risk.

The Bear’ Case: HUL – Wait, don’t rush in

HDFC Securities has maintained a ‘Reduce’ rating with a June 2027 target price of Rs 2,100, which is close to the current market price.

According to the brokerage house, HUL will need to strengthen its competitive position.

“With expectations of a stable management team, we expect HUL to realign its strategy more closely with shaping consumer trends for relevance and growth. At the same time, the company will have to focus on developing newer moats, which in our view would be crucial to support valuations,” added HDFC Securities in its report.

HDFC Securities expects Hindustan Unilever to deliver around 7% revenue growth and 8% earnings growth going forward. However, it believes valuations remain demanding despite the recent correction, noting that the stock is trading at about 41 times forward earnings, although this is around a 21% discount to its long-term average valuation.

Its recommendation remains cautious. “We have given a call to reduce the holdings as we are expecting the HUL stock to be around 2,100 by June 2027.”

HUL: Buy the dip or wait?

Technical indicators suggest investors should wait for stronger confirmation before making fresh entries. On the other hand, some brokerages believe the recent correction has improved the stock’s valuation and continue to see upside over the long-term.

Disclaimer: The stock recommendations, target prices, and technical levels mentioned in this article reflect the views of third-party brokerages and market analysts, not Financial Express. Equity market investments carry inherent risks, and analysts’ historical views or target prices are not indicative of future returns. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or personal investment advice. Readers are strongly advised to conduct their own due diligence and consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any buy, sell, or hold decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.