HUL leads nine of top-10 firms to lose Rs 1.33 lakh cr in market valuation

April 25, 2021 10:33 AM

Hindustan Unilever Ltd was the biggest loser with its market cap plunging by Rs 34,914.58 crore to reach Rs 5,42,292 crore at close on Friday.

Nine of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of Rs 1,33,433.64 crore from market valuation in-tandem with a weak broader market trend last week. Hindustan Unilever Ltd was the biggest loser with its market cap plunging by Rs 34,914.58 crore to reach Rs 5,42,292 crore at close on Friday.

Tata Consultancy Services lost 30,887.07 crore in valuation to Rs 11,50,331 crore. During the last week which was holiday-truncated, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 953.58 points or 1.95 per cent.

Among other losers, the valuation of Reliance Industries diminished by Rs 18,764.75 crore to Rs 12,07,283.32 crore and that of HDFC tumbled Rs 13,755.09 crore to Rs 4,50,499.54 crore. Bharti Airtel’s valuation declined by Rs 10,270.09 crore to Rs 2,86,601.44 crore.

The market capitalisation of Infosys dropped by Rs 7,967.43 crore to take its valuation to Rs 5,68,308.25 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped by Rs 7,800.58 crore to Rs 7,79,671.98 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation declined by Rs 5,995.06 crore to Rs 3,43,907.94 crore and that of State Bank of India dipped by Rs 3,078.99 crore to Rs 3,00,268.56 crore.

In contrast, ICICI Bank added Rs 2,412.18 crore to take its valuation to Rs 3,94,315.01 crore. In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

