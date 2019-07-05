Share market LIVE on Budget day: Sensex, Nifty may open flat, large moves in stock market unlikely

Share market LIVE on Budget Day: The stock markets are likely to open flat on Friday morning, ahead of the Union Budget scheduled to be announced from 11 a.m. by FM Nirmala Sitharaman. The SGX Nifty was trading 6 points lower at 11,974.50 indicaing a tepid opening for Sensex and Nifty. The investors will be looking forward to developments around STT cut, LTCG tax on equities, Corporate tax cut, controlling of fiscal deficit, solving the NBFC crisis, SOPs for farmers among other big announcements. However, any major movements in the stock market seems unlikely. “Investors should not expect moons and stars from the Government this Budget as it is likely to be a mere extension to what was presented in February. Apart from this, with now being equipped with a firm mandate, the Government may not hand out too many goodies and take populist measures but may take some steps which may look bitter in the short term but may be better for the economy in the longer term,” technical analysts Milan Vaishnav told Financial Express Online. We bring to you LIVE updates.
The Economic Survey 2019-20 has identified investments as a key growth driver, but one area which could go a long way in propelling India’s growth without costing as much is: taming PSU white elephants, says renowned fund manager Nilesh Shah. Ironing out inefficiencies in PSUs could help growth a lot. “There are white elephants rearing in our public sector enterprises. The same underperforming people when employed in the private sector create miracles,” Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, said in an interview to ET Now, shortly after Economic Survey 2019 was revealed.
The Union Budget for the Financial Year 2018-19 concentrated on elevating the economy and improving the quality of the education system in the nation. This year, the interim budget (announced on February 1, 2019) spoke of multiple benefits that aided growth for both individuals and businesses. Continuing a growth phase, there are many expectations from people and business owners to see some reforms that would aid faster development within the country. Especially in Agriculture, the most important sector for a stable economy. The growth in this sector could affect the overall economy, thereby improving the stock of other industries. All this is expected of the Union Budget for the financial year 2019-20.
Even as Indian stock markets continue to witness volatility ahead of Union Budget 2019, experts say that a lot of domestic and global factors including global trade war, growing fiscal deficit, Fed’s monetary policy, etc continue to weigh on its direction. While the outlook appears to be uncertain overall, the expectations of corporate earnings growth and NPA recovery provide some hope that Sensex and Nifty could continue their bull-run in this fiscal year, according to a survey by Financial Express Online.
The Economic Survey 2019, which was unveiled today, features a sky blue coloured cover as the team for Economic Survey 2018-19 was guided by “blue sky thinking”, said Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser to the Ministry of Finance. The endeavour of unfettered approach in thinking about the appropriate economic model for India is reflected in the sky blue cover of the Survey, he added. But how is it different from the Economic Survey presented by his predecessor Arvind Subramanian last year?
Budget 2019: Ahead of the Union Budget 2019 scheduled to be presented later this week, corporate tax cut, STT rationalisation and controlling the fiscal deficit are among the key expectations of the stock market experts. A cut in STT (Securities Transaction Tax) or allowing it to be written off as tax input remains on top of the Budget wishlist of market participants. A significant reduction in STT will aid price discovery and make the markets efficient, Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder & Chief Investment Officer, Zerodha told Financial Express Online.
The first Union Budget by the re-elected government would be presented by the Finance Minister on 5th July 2019. Just a few months back, the Interim Budget 2019 had been announced by the then Finance Minister, providing some benefits to the common man. The benefits provided were primarily in the nature of rebate for individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh. Further, the standard deduction was increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 for the salaried class individuals and tax on notional rent from the second self-occupied property was also waived off.
