Share market LIVE on Budget day: Sensex, Nifty may open flat, large moves in stock market unlikely

Share market LIVE on Budget Day: The stock markets are likely to open flat on Friday morning, ahead of the Union Budget scheduled to be announced from 11 a.m. by FM Nirmala Sitharaman. The SGX Nifty was trading 6 points lower at 11,974.50 indicaing a tepid opening for Sensex and Nifty. The investors will be looking forward to developments around STT cut, LTCG tax on equities, Corporate tax cut, controlling of fiscal deficit, solving the NBFC crisis, SOPs for farmers among other big announcements. However, any major movements in the stock market seems unlikely. “Investors should not expect moons and stars from the Government this Budget as it is likely to be a mere extension to what was presented in February. Apart from this, with now being equipped with a firm mandate, the Government may not hand out too many goodies and take populist measures but may take some steps which may look bitter in the short term but may be better for the economy in the longer term,” technical analysts Milan Vaishnav told Financial Express Online. We bring to you LIVE updates.