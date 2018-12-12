Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty open with minor gains, Yes Bank, Indiabulls up; eyes on new RBI Governor

Share market LIVE: After a session replete with wild swings, Sensex and Nifty opened Wednesday with minor gains led by financials. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex, was trading at 35,285.85, up 135.84 points in early trade. The wide-based Nifty was also trading with gains of 53.40 points at 10,602.55. Nifty Bank index opened higher 110.60 points, up 0.42 percent at 26274. Financials including Indiabulls (up 3.20 percent), Yes Bank (up 2.59 percent) were the major index gainers.
The topmost index losers include DRL (down 1.07 percent), Titan (down 0.51 percent), ITC (down 0.51 percent, Asian paints (down 0.49 percent) and ICICI Bank (0.23 percent).
The rupee opened weak at 72.10 against the US dollar, then depreciated further to 72.17, showing a decline of 32 paise over its previous closing.
The markets would be keenly followed by the investors today after government appointed former economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das as its next Governor, a day after Urjit Patel’s sudden exit. Meanwhile, the Sensex ended Tuesday’s session 190 points higher even as the Nifty 50 closed above the 10,550-mark closely tracking the state election outcome trends. The Sensex recovered 724 points from the day’s lows to end at 35,150.01, while Nifty 50 ended 60.70 points higher at 10,549.15.
Rupee sees a recovery of more than 20 paise from the opening low of 72.20 against the US dollar.
Morgan Stanley's take: Results first indicators of how things may pan out in May 2019. Early signs indicates incumbent BJP-led NDA government suffering some losses. However, these signals can be fragile in the world of politics. Investors should watch for pre-poll alliance and growth or inflation mix. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh likely to be crucial to the results in 2019. New flow on alliances should emerge in next three months.
The stock markets are likely to take positive cues out of timely appointment of new RBI Governor, Ashok Wadhwa of Ambit Capital told CNBC TV18. “..I think the most important thing that has happened is that resignation has been accepted of the previous governor, and new governor is in position. Business would be back to usual from tomorrow morning. I would like to believe that markets would start looking at how companies are performing”, he added.
Market looking at new RBI Governor's take on PCA, liquidity, corporate governance, says Deutsche Bank. We prefer high CASA private banks, select industrials among beta stocks, it adds.
Citing previous election results, Motital Oswal Research says there is no direct co-relation between outcome of the "semi-final" state polls and Lok Sabha polls.
CLSA says state elections results will likely increase fears of an unstable government among retail investors and this could impact market inflows. It also added that a slowdown in flows could impact market multiples.
Share market extends gains: While Sensex is trading higher by 266 points, up 0.76 percent to 35416.10, Nifty 50 is higher by 83 points, up 0.79 percent to 10632.20.
Bonds rallied on Wednesday following the appointment of Shaktikanta Das as the new Reserve Bank of India governor, but the rupee weakened slightly on the back of sharp gains in global crude oil prices. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell as much as 8 basis points to 7.45 percent. The partially convertible rupee was trading at 72.03 per dollar versus its previous close of 71.84 after initially dropping as low as 72.20 at the open.
Shaktikanta Das to take charge as RBI Governor at 10 a m today., news agency ANI reported.
Oil prices climbed by more than 1 percent on Wednesday, lifted by expectations that an OPEC-led supply cut announced last week for 2019 would stabilise markets as well as hopes that long-running Sino-American trade tensions could ease.
Asian stock markets rallied on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald trump sounded upbeat about a trade deal with China, while sterling struggled with the risk of an imminent party coup against British Prime Minister Theresa May.