Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty open with minor gains, Yes Bank, Indiabulls up; eyes on new RBI Governor

Share market LIVE: After a session replete with wild swings, Sensex and Nifty are likely to have a muted start Wednesday. SGX Nifty, the key indicator for the domestic markets, is trading at 10597, down 0.03%.%.

Share market LIVE: After a session replete with wild swings, Sensex and Nifty opened Wednesday with minor gains led by financials. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex, was trading at 35,285.85, up 135.84 points in early trade. The wide-based Nifty was also trading with gains of 53.40 points at 10,602.55. Nifty Bank index opened higher 110.60 points, up 0.42 percent at 26274. Financials including Indiabulls (up 3.20 percent), Yes Bank (up 2.59 percent) were the major index gainers.

The topmost index losers include DRL (down 1.07 percent), Titan (down 0.51 percent), ITC (down 0.51 percent, Asian paints (down 0.49 percent) and ICICI Bank (0.23 percent).

The rupee opened weak at 72.10 against the US dollar, then depreciated further to 72.17, showing a decline of 32 paise over its previous closing.

The markets would be keenly followed by the investors today after government appointed former economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das as its next Governor, a day after Urjit Patel’s sudden exit. Meanwhile, the Sensex ended Tuesday’s session 190 points higher even as the Nifty 50 closed above the 10,550-mark closely tracking the state election outcome trends. The Sensex recovered 724 points from the day’s lows to end at 35,150.01, while Nifty 50 ended 60.70 points higher at 10,549.15.