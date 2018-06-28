Sensex live today: BSE Sensex loses over 90 points, Nifty in red; Coal India down 2%; Rupee at all-time low

Stock Market live today: BSE Sensex, Nifty opened lower on Thursday.

The benchmark BSE Sensex lost over 90 points to hit a low of 35,126.85 points in opening trade on Thursday. The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange scored a low of 10,644.90 points, losing almost 26 points. Shares of Coal India slipped over 2%, while shares of LT, NTPC, SBI, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports and ONGC lost over 1% in early trade. The Indian rupee breached the 69 per USD level for the first time in history.

On Thursday, Asian markets dipped to nine-month lows on intensifying tensions that the US administration’s approach to trade is harming global economic growth, according to a Reuters report. US oil prices slipped from three-and-a-half year highs as physical markets remained well supplied despite record demand and ongoing disruptions.