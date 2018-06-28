Sensex live today: BSE Sensex loses over 90 points, Nifty in red; Coal India down 2%; Rupee at all-time low

The benchmark BSE Sensex lost over 90 points to hit a low of 35,126.85 points in opening trade on Thursday. The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange scored a low of 10,644.90 points, losing almost 26 points. Shares of Coal India slipped over 2%, while shares of LT, NTPC, SBI, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports and ONGC lost over 1% in early trade. The Indian rupee breached the 69 per USD level for the first time in history.
On Thursday, Asian markets dipped to nine-month lows on intensifying tensions that the US administration’s approach to trade is harming global economic growth, according to a Reuters report. US oil prices slipped from three-and-a-half year highs as physical markets remained well supplied despite record demand and ongoing disruptions.
Rupee crashes to all-time low against US dollar; breaks 69 per USD level for first time in history
The Indian rupee plunged by 38 paise to an all-time low of 69.01 against the US Dollar in early trade on Thursday. The Indian rupee extended the plunge from the 19-month low and fell to its all-time low value at the foreign exchange market against US dollar breaching the 69 per USD level for the first time in history.
Asian stocks slumped to nine-month lows on Thursday on growing worries the U.S. administration's approach to trade is harming global economic growth even as it appeared to be modifying its approach to curb Chinese investments in U.S. technology firms, Reuters reported. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.25 percent to a nine-month low in early trade while Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.30 percent. The U.S. S&P 500 lost 0.60 percent on Wednesday to one-month closing low. MSCI’s broadest gauge of the world’s stock markets fell to its lowest level in almost three months, on course to post its fourth month of loss in the last five. Its emerging market index hit the weakest level since mid-August.
US oil prices dipped away from three-and-a-half year highs amid high output from Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia, although unplanned supply disruptions elsewhere and record demand stemmed a bigger decline, according to a Reuters report. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $72.54 a barrel at 0253 GMT, down 22 cents, or 0.3 percent from their last settlement. WTI hit its highest since November 2014 at $73.06 per barrel in the previous session. Brent crude futures were at $77.54 per barrel, down 8 cents from their last close.
Varroc IPO oversubscribed on second day of bidding as institutional investors gather in huge numbers
The IPO of Varroc Engineering which opened on Tuesday, 26 June 2018, got oversubscribed on the second day of bidding following a heavy subscription from QIBs (Qualified Institutional Investors) through NSE on Wednesday. Varroc Engineering has expected to raise Rs 1,755 crore at the upper end of the price band set at Rs 965 to Rs 967. Today, 28 June 2018, will be the last day of bidding. Varroc Engineering IPO is the biggest initial share sale in India in FY19 so far.