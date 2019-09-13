Share Market Today | Live: Sensex down 50 points, Nifty below 11,000; HDFC Bank, Yes Bank top losers

Share Market Today News | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Friday, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex was down 55 points to 37,050, while the Nifty was trading below the 11,000-mark at 9.20 am. Yes Bank, HDFC Bank shares emerged among the biggest losers, shedding up to 3.5% on Friday morning. Tata Motors, Heromotocorp shares were among the top gainers, jumping up to 1%. Asian stocks advanced on Friday as hints of progress in the US-China trade dispute and aggressive stimulus from the European Central Bank helped to counter worries about a global economic slowdown. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.2%, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.4%, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.
In the first five months of the current financial year, first-year premiums of life insurance companies grew by 39.84% (year-on-year) at Rs 1.05 lakh crore as compared to Rs 75,588.35 crore in April-August of 2018-19. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) continued to grow at a faster pace compared to private insurance players, shows the data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). Market participants say that, growth in insurance was largely due to the surge in group non-single business and individual single premium business in the April-August period.
The RBI on Thursday increased loan exposure limit of banks to a single NBFC (excluding gold loan companies) from 15 per cent to 20 per cent of its capital base, a move that will help increase credit supply to the crisis-ridden shadow banking sector. According to the extant ‘Large Exposures Framework (LEF)’, banks’ exposure to a single non-banking financial company (NBFC) is restricted to 15 per cent of their available eligible capital base, while general single counter-party exposure limit is 20 per cent, which can be extended to 25 per cent by banks’ boards under exceptional circumstances..
Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank extended decline on Friday morning, following Wendesday's mega rally on reporta that founder Rana Kapoor is in talks with Paytm to sell his stake. Yes Bank shares are down about 3% to Rs 65.30 on BSE. The stock, which rose 13.5 percent on Wednesday, has lost more than 50 percent of its value in the last three months amid corporate governance and asset-quality concerns. Yesterday, the shares ended at Rs 67.95.
The low valuations of many large-cap private and PSU stocks suggest that the market is not excited about their prospects. However, it would appear that even their majority shareholders (promoters) have an indifferent view of the valuations as most have hardly made any attempts to address the market’s concerns (real or perceived). This is quite odd as the companies/promoters will require the support of capital markets given their funding and leverage issues. Companies can do little about the nature of their businesses but the benefits of the right ESG practices should be obvious to the majority shareholders of all companies irrespective of their underlying businesses. Hence, we are quite puzzled by the approach of the companies.
The Synergy Group, a majority stakeholder in South American Avianca Airlines, has emerged as the sole contender for the beleaguered Jet Airways. The group was the only party to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to get access to Jet’s financials for conducting due diligence. The resolution professional (RP) for the grounded airline has set up meetings between the Synergy Group, Jet’s lenders and the ministry of civil aviation over the next week. The group, led by Bolivian-born entrepreneur German Efromovich, is searching for an Indian partner. The RP has identified at least two Indian firms which can partner with Synergy Group, one person involved in the process said.
Industrial production beat analysts’ expectations to grow at 4.3% in July from just 1.2% in the previous month, while retail inflation inched up by just 6 basis points sequentially to hit 3.21% in August, offering some comfort to policy-makers, as they struggle to spur faltering economic growth by reversing a collapse in private demand. Data released by the Central Statistics Organisation on Thursday showed capital goods output, although notorious for volatility, contracted for a seventh straight month through July, suggesting investments were still in doldrums. Consumer durables shrank for a second consecutive month, mirroring the drop in sales of automobiles, among others, and indicating a decline in urban demand.
Bundling is back in the news, and possibly for the wrong reasons. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has, once again, taken a rather dim view of bundling in the broadcasting industry, presumably in consumer interest. They say bundling is non-transparent, costly, and subscribers end up paying for channels they do not watch. While the allegation might have some traces of truth, the reality is much more complex. Besides, the alternative that is sought to be put in place doesn’t really deal with the initial problem, in some cases, making the situation worse.
Last month’s drop in long-term Treasury yields spooked many market watchers who fear recession and another prolonged period of sluggish economic growth. But they’re watching the wrong threat. While low interest rates in the early part of this decade were caused by economic pessimism—high unemployment and excess debt in the wake of the great recession—low interest rates today are more reflective of political uncertainty and pessimism. A change in the trajectory of interest rates is more likely to come from a change in the political environment than a change in the economic environment.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to hold a summit at the United Nations this month, Moon’s office said on Friday, amid hopes for a restart of talks aimed at dismantling North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme. Seoul and Washington are working to fix a date for the meeting during Moon’s trip to New York for the U.N. General Assembly from Sept. 22-26, Moon’s spokeswoman Ko Min-jung told a briefing. The announcement came days after North Korea said it was willing to reopen denuclearisation talks with the United States within the month.
Gold prices were little changed on Friday, on track for a third weekly decline as optimism over the U.S.-China trade talk fanned risk sentiment, while palladium hovered around a record peak on concerns about tight supplies of the autocatalyst metal. Spot gold was trading flat at $1,497.81 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT. Prices have dropped about 0.6% so far this week, poised for a third consecutive weekly decline. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.1% to $1,505.50. * Palladium hit a record peak of $1,621.55 on Thursday on concerns over tight supplies due to possible labour issues in South African mines.
