Share Market Today | Live: Sensex down 50 points, Nifty below 11,000; HDFC Bank, Yes Bank top losers

Equity investment: Market has little interest in several large-cap stocks

The low valuations of many large-cap private and PSU stocks suggest that the market is not excited about their prospects. However, it would appear that even their majority shareholders (promoters) have an indifferent view of the valuations as most have hardly made any attempts to address the market’s concerns (real or perceived). This is quite odd as the companies/promoters will require the support of capital markets given their funding and leverage issues. Companies can do little about the nature of their businesses but the benefits of the right ESG practices should be obvious to the majority shareholders of all companies irrespective of their underlying businesses. Hence, we are quite puzzled by the approach of the companies.

