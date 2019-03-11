Share market Highlights: Sensex closes above 37,000, Nifty at 2019 high; Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors jump up to 8%

Share market Highlights: Jet Airways share price jumped by more than 4.6% to hit Rs 254.50 on BSE, ahead of Etihad’s board meet to discuss Jet’s revival plan.

Share market Highlights: The stock markets extended gains in the late afternoon trade on Monday as investor sentiment remained upbeat following announcement of Lok Sabha poll dates. The Sensex surged past the 37,000-mark, and closed 383 points higher at 37,054.10, while Nifty closed at 11,171.05, its highest in 2019. Bharti Airtel shares closed 8.5% higher at Rs 334.95, while Eicher Motors shares ended 5% higher at Rs 22,890 on NSE, to emerge among the biggest Nifty gainers.

Among the various factors that will drive investor sentiment is the fact that India has outperformed it’s global peers. Further, The much awaited dates for Lok Sabha polls have been announced. Asian shares pulled back on Monday after US employment data raised doubts about the strength of the global economy while investor jitters ahead of crucial Brexit votes in the UK parliament this week weighed on the pound. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed from Friday’s three-week low. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent in early trade after four consecutive sessions in the red last week, Reuters reported. We bring to you LIVE updates.