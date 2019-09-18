Share Market Today | Live: Sensex extends gains, Nifty near 10,900; Bajaj Finance, Yes Bank top gainers

The Sensex was up 180 points to 36,659, while the Nifty was trading near the 10,900-mark.

Share Market Today | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Wednesday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex was up 180 points to 36,659, while the Nifty was trading near the 10,900-mark at 9.20 am. Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance shares were the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2.5%. Oil prices extended their losses from the previous session on Wednesday, after Saudi Arabia's energy minister said the Kingdom will restore lost oil production by the end of the month. But investors remained cautious of potential tension in the Middle East after the United States said it believes the attacks that crippled Saudi Arabian oil facilities last weekend originated in southwestern Iran. Iran has denied involvement in the strikes, Reuters reported.