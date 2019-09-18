Share Market Today | Live: Sensex extends gains, Nifty near 10,900; Bajaj Finance, Yes Bank top gainers

Share Market Today | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Wednesday morning, tracking mixed global cues. The Sensex was up 180 points to 36,659, while the Nifty was trading near the 10,900-mark at 9.20 am. Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance shares were the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2.5%. Oil prices extended their losses from the previous session on Wednesday, after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said the Kingdom will restore lost oil production by the end of the month. But investors remained cautious of potential tension in the Middle East after the United States said it believes the attacks that crippled Saudi Arabian oil facilities last weekend originated in southwestern Iran. Iran has denied involvement in the strikes, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.
Stocks crashed for the second straight session on Tuesday and the rupee lost ground with investors apprehensive high crude oil prices could further stall the economy; India’s GDP growth slowed to a 25-quarter low of 5% y-o-y in Q1FY20. Foreign portfolio investors continued to pare their holdings, selling close to $113 million worth of equities. In September so far, they have sold $636.59 million. India has witnessed the highest foreign outflow at $4.8 billion among emerging markets since July, followed by an outflow of $1.7 billion from Taiwan.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in an order on Tuesday restrained Gautam Thapar, VR Venkatesh, Madhav Acharya and B Hariharan from accessing the securities market, prohibiting them from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities in any manner. The markets regulator has also restrained them from being associated with any intermediary registered with the Sebi or any listed entity or its material unlisted subsidiary, till further orders. The order also stated that BSE shall appoint an independent auditor/audit firm for conducting a detailed forensic audit of the books of accounts of CG Power from the financial year 2015-16 onwards till date.
Oil prices cooled on Wednesday as Saudi Arabia said the kingdom had fully restored its oil supply following attacks on its crude facilities although caution ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate cut kept wider financial markets in tight ranges. U.S. Treasury yields slipped ahead of an expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
Bajaj Finance on Tuesday received board approval to raise Rs 8,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), the company informed the stock exchanges. “Further, for the purpose of giving effect to the above, the Board of Directors has also authorised a Special Committee of the Board to decide, inter alia, the terms and conditions of the proposed QIP, and an Allotment Committee, inter alia, for allotment of Equity Shares and/or Eligible Securities, pursuant to the QIP,” Bajaj Finance said.
The government is considering the closure or merger of three state-owned trading agencies — State Trading Corporation (STC), MMTC and PEC — as the purpose of their existence has eroded gradually, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. The news of potential closure spooked investors and shares of STC and MMTC tanked by close to 20% on the BSE on Tuesday, when the Sensex dropped 1.7%. “Slowly the original purpose of these PSUs has come to an end. They are no longer the canalising agencies. It’s not the business of the government to remain in such businesses.
Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL) announced on Tuesday that it has signed definitive agreements with entities belonging to private equity firm Blackstone and Salarpuria Sattva Group for investment into GV Techpark, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tanglin Development (TDL), at an enterprise value of Rs 2,700 crore. “The due diligence was completed on Monday night. Blackstone will own 80% of the asset while Salarpuria will own 20%,” said a source aware of the matter.
