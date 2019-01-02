Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Coal India, TATA Motors, Jet Airways in focus

Share market LIVE: Coal India, TATA Motors, Jet Airways, NMDC, LIC Housing Finance are among the major stocks that will remain in focus throughout the day.

Share market LIVE: The benchmark equity indices – Sensex and Nifty – are expected to open on a higher note Wednesday. The Singapore-traded SGX Nifty Futures indicate a positive start for domextic markets today even as Asian shares tumbled on account of fall in manufacturing activity in China.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 1.1 percent as a private survey showed China manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in 19 months. Hang Seng is down more than 600 points today.

Coal India, TATA Motors, Jet Airways, NMDC, LIC Housing Finance, Power Grid, and Glenmark Pharma are among the major stocks that will remain in focus throughout the day.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the 30-share Sensex ended 186.24 points higher to 36,254.57, while the Nifty zoomed past the 10,900-mark. Bharti Airtel share price ended the session 2.7% higher to 312.55, while HDFC share price gained by more than 1.9% to Rs 2,008. Yes Bank share price zoomed more than 2% to hit the day’s high at Rs 185.90.