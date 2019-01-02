Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Coal India, TATA Motors, Jet Airways in focus

Share market LIVE: The benchmark equity indices – Sensex and Nifty – are expected to open on a higher note Wednesday. The Singapore-traded SGX Nifty Futures indicate a positive start for domextic markets today even as Asian shares tumbled on account of fall in manufacturing activity in China.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 1.1 percent as a private survey showed China manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in 19 months. Hang Seng is down more than 600 points today.
Coal India, TATA Motors, Jet Airways, NMDC, LIC Housing Finance, Power Grid, and Glenmark Pharma are among the major stocks that will remain in focus throughout the day.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the 30-share Sensex ended 186.24 points higher to 36,254.57, while the Nifty zoomed past the 10,900-mark. Bharti Airtel share price ended the session 2.7% higher to 312.55, while HDFC share price gained by more than 1.9% to Rs 2,008. Yes Bank share price zoomed more than 2% to hit the day’s high at Rs 185.90.
Rupee opens lower at 69.52 aagainst the US Dollar. On Tuesday, the domestic currency closed at 69.44. Rupee is expected to witness a technical correction today and thus the trading range for the spot USD-INR pair would be 69.50-70 per US dollar, Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veractity told CNBC TV18.
Asian shares turned tail on the first trading day of the new year as more disappointing economic data from China darkened the mood and erased early gains in U.S. stock futures MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 1.1 percent as a private survey showed China manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in 19 months.