Sensex updates live: BSE Sensex drops 50 points, Nifty50 flat; Coal India down over 1%

India’s stock markets opened lower on Friday following Asian peers,

The domestic equity markets opened on a lower note on Friday, with the benchmark Sensex index falling 50 points to a low of 35,381.48 points. The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange fell 20 points to a low of 10,720.70 points. Coal India shares were trading with losses of over 1% in early trade. Asian shares were under pressure on Friday on trade war fears with the U.S., while oil prices were choppy ahead of major OPEC meet.

On Thursday, the Sensex closed trade 114.94 points or 0.32 per cent lower at 35,432.39 points. The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange closed at 10,741.10 points, down 30.95 points or 0.29 per cent. RITES IPO was fully subscribed by 2.11 times on the second day of the offer with investors bidding for 5.32 crore shares of the 2.52 crore shares offered to them. Fine Organic Industries’ IPO was subscribed 39% on the second day of the bidding on Thursday.