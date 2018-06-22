Sensex updates live: BSE Sensex drops 50 points, Nifty50 flat; Coal India down over 1%

The domestic equity markets opened on a lower note on Friday, with the benchmark Sensex index falling 50 points to a low of 35,381.48 points. The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange fell 20 points to a low of 10,720.70 points. Coal India shares were trading with losses of over 1% in early trade. Asian shares were under pressure on Friday on trade war fears with the U.S., while oil prices were choppy ahead of major OPEC meet.
On Thursday, the Sensex closed trade 114.94 points or 0.32 per cent lower at 35,432.39 points. The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange closed at 10,741.10 points, down 30.95 points or 0.29 per cent. RITES IPO was fully subscribed by 2.11 times on the second day of the offer with investors bidding for 5.32 crore shares of the 2.52 crore shares offered to them. Fine Organic Industries’ IPO was subscribed 39% on the second day of the bidding on Thursday.
Asian shares under pressure, trade at 6-month lows as signs of tariff effects appear
Asian shares were under pressure on Friday on signs US trade battles with China and many other countries are starting to chip away at corporate profits, with oil prices choppy ahead of major producers meeting to discuss raising output. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade, stuck barely above its six-month low hit on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.0 percent.
Rites IPO fully subscribed on Day 2
RITES IPO was fully subscribed by 2.11 times on the second day of the offer with investors bidding for 5.32 crore shares of the 2.52 crore shares offered to them. Qualified Institutional Buyers bid for 0.32 times the shares offered to them, high net worth individuals bid for 0.48 times their allocation, retail investors 5.59 times and employees bid for 0.56 times of their allocation.
The rupee firmed up by 19 paise to 67.79 against the dollar today after increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks. OnThursday rupee ended the day 10 paise higher at 67.98 against the greenback on sustained selling of the dollar by exporters and local banks.
The domestic equity markets opened on a lower on Friday following weak Asian peers. The benchmark Sensex index, which opened at 35428.42 points, fell 50 points to a low of 35,381.48 points. The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange fell 20 points to a low of 10,720.70 points. Coal India shares were trading with losses of over 1% in early trade. Other losers were RIL, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, SBI and IndusInd Bank.