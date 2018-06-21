Sensex live updates: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, RIL up 1%

The benchmark Sensex index of the BSE opened almost 100 points higher on Thursday at 35,644.05, while Nifty50 opened 36 points up at 10,808.45 points. Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, and RIL stocks gained over 1% on the BSE in the opening trade. The Indian rupee slipped 16 paise to 68.24 against the US dollar in early trade.
Meanwhile, the retail investor portion of RITES IPO got subscribed 1.65 times on the first day of IPO. RITES and Fine Organic were the two IPOs which opened on Wednesday after they received respective approvals from stock market regulator SEBI. RITES IPO and Fine Organic IPO will remain open for investors from 20 to 22 June 2018. On the other hand, second tranche of Bharat 22 ETF fund offer started accepting bids from 19 June. It will remain open till 22 June.
SBI shares are trading at Rs 271.85 down 1.40 points at BSE. Bank of Maharashtra stock is trading at Rs 12.95 down 0.40 points at NSE.
RITES IPO got subscribed 59% on the first day amid heavy bidding. The retail investor portion got subscribed 1.65 times.
The rupee slipped 16 paise to 68.24 against the US dollar in early trade today due to fresh buying of the American currency by importers amid sustained foreign fund outflows.
India's stock markets opened on a higher note on Thursday following Asian peers, with the benchmark BSE Sensex rising over 100 points and the NSE Nifty50 gaining 40 points in opening trade.
Asian shares edge ahead, oil subdued before OPEC meeting
Asian shares crept ahead on Thursday as a lull in the Sino-U.S. trade tussle and talk of more Chinese stimulus helped calm nerves, while tensions in the oil market grew ahead of an OPEC meeting that could expand the supply of crude.
Oil prices drop as Iran signals support for OPEC output rise
Brent crude futures were at $74.51 per barrel at 0152 GMT, down 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $65.64 a barrel, down 7 cents, or 0.1 percent.