Sensex live updates: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, RIL up 1%

Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, and RIL stocks gained over 1% on the BSE in the opening trade. The benchmark Sensex index of the BSE opened almost 100 points higher on Thursday at 35,644.05, while Nifty50 opened 36 points up at 10,808.45 points. Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, and RIL stocks gained over 1% on the BSE in the opening trade. The Indian rupee slipped 16 paise to 68.24 against the US dollar in early trade.



Meanwhile, the retail investor portion of RITES IPO got subscribed 1.65 times on the first day of IPO. RITES and Fine Organic were the two IPOs which opened on Wednesday after they received respective approvals from stock market regulator SEBI. RITES IPO and Fine Organic IPO will remain open for investors from 20 to 22 June 2018. On the other hand, second tranche of Bharat 22 ETF fund offer started accepting bids from 19 June. It will remain open till 22 June.