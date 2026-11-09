HSBC Global Investment Research has upgraded Indian equities to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’. It sees strong credit growth, resilient earnings, and other measures supporting growth and the currency.

India offers diversification and low volatility in Asian markets, which are dominated by artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. While the coming quarters could see modest downgrades if energy prices remain elevated, HSBC doesn’t expect these to be significant enough to affect overall sentiment.

HSBC bets on resilient earnings growth

Earnings growth remains resilient despite a series of macro shocks such as higher interest rates and elevated oil prices. “Earnings momentum has improved with the pace of downgrades much more modest. Valuations look more reasonable, especially for large caps. Only 22% of GEM funds are overweight India,” it said.

Advertisement

While growth is not yet as exciting as other markets such as Taiwan or Korea, HSBC believes reliance, visibility, and stability in the numbers offer comfort. “Consensus is looking for 14% earnings growth in FY27, followed by 16% in FY28. Consensus numbers are a tad optimistic in our view, and we expect to see modest cuts in certain sectors over the coming months from some growth softness and margin pressure, but think these won’t be significant.” it added.

It sees the strongest earnings opportunities in sectors linked to manufacturing, renewables, metals & mining, and lenders.

HSBC’s sectoral preferences

HSBC sees opportunities in industrials, particularly capital goods, cement, ports, and electronic manufacturing services, while banks also provide an improved growth outlook.

“We like the banks on broadening credit growth and improving earnings momentum, particularly at large private banks. Loan demand is strengthening across segments while FCNR(B) inflows provide liquidity to fund lending and potentially delay deposit repricing. We also like private insurers as they continue to report steady top-line growth with better profitability,” it said.

Despite the recent regulatory uncertainty, it also likes insurers and hospitals for their growth. Within consumption, it prefers consumer discretionary over staples, with a preference for retailers and autos.

It prefers retailers as they are recalibrating strategies and becoming more aggressive in launching new styles, helping protect market position while creating opportunities for market share gains. Some companies have even managed to improve margins despite an inflationary backdrop.

HSBC says valuations supportive

India remains Asia’s most expensive market. However, its valuation premium has narrowed. Foreign investors’ sentiment had already dampened due to high valuations with regional peers even before the current geopolitical risks emerged.

HSBC said large caps have de-rated significantly and now look less stretched relative to their own history and the broader Indian market. “The FTSE India trades at around 19x forward P/E, in line with its long-term average. Last month, India’s premium to regional peers fell to one standard deviation below its historical average, before rebounding modestly.”

Key risks: HSBC lists 3 main concerns

There are three key risks for Indian equities right now that bear close monitoring. These are oil prices, rural weakness, and a reversal in AI sentiment, according to HSBC.

It said the impact of higher crude oil prices has so far been milder than expected. This is partly because the government has cushioned the pass-through. Energy-sensitive sectors have seen margin pressure, but end demand has held up.

Persistently high oil prices could eventually weigh on demand, or pressure the currency if the government continues to absorb the impact. “On the other hand, a correction in oil prices can be a meaningful catalyst for the market,” it said.

Around 44% of India’s districts have had deficient monsoon rains, and this has impacted demand for herbicide and seed in summer. Tractor sales have also slowed, while lenders with higher exposure to rural areas, such as Shriram Finance, are already seeing higher credit costs.

Moreover, winter sowing has also started weak and reservoir levels were 34% below full capacity, creating further risks for winter crops.

HSBC is not “overly worried” about AI. “We think the market is becoming more receptive to resilient non-AI earnings stories. India’s limited direct AI exposure, domestic demand, infrastructure investment and manufacturing expansion offer a differentiated backdrop and immunity from global volatility. Light foreign positioning and low volatility may also help,” it said.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.