HSBC India said on Wednesday it executed its first non-deliverable forex derivative transaction with Reliance Industries, a day after the Reserve Bank of India allowed such transactions for resident Indians. The RBI on Tuesday issued guidelines for non-deliverable forward (NDF) contracts that can be issued to non-retail participants for hedging and are settled in the Indian rupee.

The RBI‘s decision to allow banks to offer non-deliverable foreign exchange derivative contracts involving Indian rupee to resident entities is expected to align the rupee hedging curves in onshore and offshore markets, the bank said in a press release.

Also Read HSBC Holdings India operations H1 profit up 22%



“This (RBI move) will also ensure a prudent functioning of the market, thereby providing better liquidity, price discovery, transparency and access to market participants,” Anita Mishra, head of markets and securities services at HSBC India, said. “With a wider set of participants now being allowed to access both deliverable and non-deliverable markets, we look forward to working closely with our clients across various industry transitions,” he said.