Are global brokerages turning cautious on India? HSBC has lowered its rating on India to ‘Underweight’ and refrained from naming any fresh stock-specific buy ideas in the defence segment. The brokerage points to rising energy costs, inflation risks and pressure on demand as key reasons behind the move.

That said, HSBC did acknowledge selective opportunities in parts of the market. The shift in stance places India behind several Asian peers in HSBC’s current allocation strategy.

HSBC lowers India stance as earnings outlook weakens

HSBC downgraded India to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Neutral’, citing macro pressures that are likely to weigh on corporate earnings in the coming quarters. The brokerage maintained that the risk to growth is rising at a time when expectations remain relatively high.

“We downgrade India to underweight as potential inflation and demand pressures are likely to impact earnings growth,” HSBC says in its report.

The firm noted that consensus estimates currently point to around 16% year-on-year earnings growth for 2026, but it expects these projections to move lower as cost pressures increase and consumption moderates.

“While valuations have corrected materially from their peak, they will appear elevated as earning downgrades feed through,” HSBC said.

No stock-specific calls in defence despite sector traction

HSBC did not assign fresh ‘Buy’ ratings or detailed stock-specific analysis to defence companies in this report, even though the sector continued to draw policy attention and investor interest in India.

The brokerage has kept its focus at a broader market level and does not move into bottom-up recommendations within defence. This absence of stock calls stands out in a market where defence names have seen rising participation.

“While we continue to see opportunities among private banks, base metals, and select healthcare companies, the relative case for Indian equities has weakened,” HSBC added.

Energy costs remain central to risk assessment

HSBC identified elevated energy prices as a major factor influencing its view on Indian equities. With global oil and gas markets expected to stay tight through the second and third quarters of 2026, the brokerage sees sustained cost pressure across sectors.

“Energy prices will remain elevated in the months to come,” HSBC explained.

The report explains that while the government and state-owned enterprises absorb part of the increase so far, retail fuel price revisions are likely after state elections conclude. This is expected to add to inflationary pressures across the economy.

Inflation risk weighs on demand recovery

HSBC maintained that rising inflation has the potential to disrupt the gradual recovery in domestic demand. Higher fuel costs affect both household spending and corporate margins, creating a dual pressure on earnings.

“A renewed rise in inflation could undermine the gradual recovery in demand,” HSBC added.

The brokerage also links energy price increases directly to earnings outcomes. It states that a 20% rise in crude prices has historically led to about 1.5 percentage points of earnings compression, which places current estimates at risk if oil prices remain high.

Foreign investor sentiment remains cautious

HSBC pointed out that continued caution among foreign institutional investors, driven by concerns over currency movements and growth prospects. The Indian rupee faces depreciation pressure if oil prices stay elevated, which reduces returns in dollar terms.

“Foreign investor sentiment is likely to remain cautious on India amid weakening growth and forex pressure,” HSBC says.

The report also notes that global investors are assessing the implications of artificial intelligence on India’s software services sector, which adds another layer of uncertainty to foreign flows.

Domestic inflows steady but not decisive

Domestic participation continues to provide stability to Indian equities, with systematic investment plans and retail flows remaining steady. HSBC acknowledged this support but indicates that it may not be sufficient to drive sustained upside without foreign participation.

“Domestic demand remains resilient, but a pickup in IPO activity warrants a return of foreign demand,” HSBC highlighted.

The brokerage notes that an increase in primary market activity after a slow first quarter requires stronger institutional demand, particularly from global investors.

Valuation pressure persists despite correction

HSBC maintained that even after a correction from earlier highs, Indian equities face valuation constraints if earnings estimates are revised downward. This dynamic limits the scope for multiple expansion.

“Without the anticipated cyclical acceleration in growth, valuations are likely to remain a constraint,” HSBC said.

The brokerage sees this as a key reason why India currently appears less attractive compared to some other Asian markets in its coverage universe.

Conclusion

HSBC maintains a more guarded stance on Indian equities, driven by concerns around energy costs, inflation and earnings sustainability. The brokerage does not introduce fresh buy calls in the defence space and keeps its recommendations at a broader sector level.

The combination of potential earnings downgrades, valuation constraints and cautious foreign flows shapes its current view. Domestic inflows continue to support the market, but the near-term outlook remains tied to how macro pressures evolve in the months ahead.

Disclaimer: This report provides a general market analysis and discusses brokerage commentary on sectoral weightings and macroeconomic risks. It does not constitute a specific offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, including those in the defence or banking sectors. Investors should consult with a SEBI-registered financial advisor to assess their risk profile before making investment decisions based on market downgrades or earnings projections.

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