Here's the live share price of HRH Next Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of HRH Next Services has declined 11.07% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -59.75%.
HRH Next Services’s current P/E of 9.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HRH Next Services
|-9.11
|-20.03
|-12.91
|-28.29
|-59.75
|-17.75
|-11.07
|L&T Technology Services
|9.36
|-9.57
|-23.71
|-17.93
|-24.52
|-2.85
|4.89
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-7.53
|-17.80
|-19.25
|-14.33
|-24.63
|-11.78
|-7.24
|Netweb Technologies India
|3.98
|15.51
|15.38
|46.62
|161.11
|59.66
|32.41
|Sagility
|-8.40
|-21.98
|-22.23
|-12.64
|-7.48
|9.83
|5.78
|eClerx Services
|-7.83
|-37.67
|-37.21
|-30.04
|17.58
|29.18
|36.16
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.67
|-32.07
|-39.55
|-42.98
|-40.24
|24.13
|15.66
|eMudhra
|-2.85
|-23.74
|-30.51
|-40.63
|-46.74
|18.42
|10.81
|Route Mobile
|-1.09
|-17.33
|-30.53
|-42.46
|-49.45
|-28.16
|-22.53
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|-0.59
|-26.06
|-39.01
|-44.31
|-35.80
|12.06
|7.07
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-4.17
|-7.48
|-30.40
|-37.52
|-55.50
|-27.11
|-17.28
|RPSG Ventures
|-1.99
|-9.32
|-17.50
|-27.40
|-12.46
|15.84
|15.73
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|-4.02
|-11.28
|-21.67
|-30.15
|-29.90
|-35.42
|-8.58
|Aurum Proptech
|-7.72
|-7.55
|0.90
|-5.78
|4.69
|13.59
|15.96
|BLS E-Services
|-11.10
|-14.62
|-34.57
|-20.59
|-6.77
|-27.33
|-17.43
|Alldigi Tech
|-2.29
|-17.70
|-2.81
|-16.51
|-11.32
|17.17
|19.11
|One Point One Solutions
|-3.96
|-9.14
|-15.12
|2.04
|-5.62
|40.93
|92.25
|Creative Newtech
|2.83
|-1.79
|-6.82
|6.44
|-3.41
|13.62
|42.76
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-9.58
|11.51
|-5.90
|-29.66
|-16.12
|20.22
|4.16
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|-0.17
|-15.08
|-20.01
|-27.32
|-32.29
|47.35
|9.64
Over the last one year, HRH Next Services has declined 59.75% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.52%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.63%), Netweb Technologies India (161.11%). From a 5 year perspective, HRH Next Services has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (4.89%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.24%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.36
|25.9
|10
|26.71
|26.53
|20
|28.12
|27.69
|50
|29.54
|29.44
|100
|31.26
|32.4
|200
|39.17
|39.01
In the latest quarter, HRH Next Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.58%, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the HRH Next Services fact sheet for more information
HRH Next Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG2007PLC052582 and registration number is 052582. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HRH Next Services is ₹23.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The HRH Next Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of HRH Next Services is ₹31.62 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HRH Next Services are ₹24.60 and ₹23.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HRH Next Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HRH Next Services is ₹63.15 and 52-week low of HRH Next Services is ₹23.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The HRH Next Services has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -23.24% for the past month, -14.46% over 3 months, -59.75% over 1 year, -17.75% across 3 years, and -11.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HRH Next Services are 9.94 and 0.82 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.