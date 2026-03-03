Facebook Pixel Code
HRH Next Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

HRH NEXT SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of HRH Next Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.95 Closed
-4.96₹ -1.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

HRH Next Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.95₹24.60
₹23.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.95₹63.15
₹23.95
Open Price
₹24.00
Prev. Close
₹25.20
Volume
34,500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of HRH Next Services has declined 11.07% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -59.75%.

HRH Next Services’s current P/E of 9.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

HRH Next Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HRH Next Services		-9.11-20.03-12.91-28.29-59.75-17.75-11.07
L&T Technology Services		9.36-9.57-23.71-17.93-24.52-2.854.89
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-7.53-17.80-19.25-14.33-24.63-11.78-7.24
Netweb Technologies India		3.9815.5115.3846.62161.1159.6632.41
Sagility		-8.40-21.98-22.23-12.64-7.489.835.78
eClerx Services		-7.83-37.67-37.21-30.0417.5829.1836.16
Firstsource Solutions		-7.67-32.07-39.55-42.98-40.2424.1315.66
eMudhra		-2.85-23.74-30.51-40.63-46.7418.4210.81
Route Mobile		-1.09-17.33-30.53-42.46-49.45-28.16-22.53
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		-0.59-26.06-39.01-44.31-35.8012.067.07
Protean eGov Technologies		-4.17-7.48-30.40-37.52-55.50-27.11-17.28
RPSG Ventures		-1.99-9.32-17.50-27.40-12.4615.8415.73
Hinduja Global Solutions		-4.02-11.28-21.67-30.15-29.90-35.42-8.58
Aurum Proptech		-7.72-7.550.90-5.784.6913.5915.96
BLS E-Services		-11.10-14.62-34.57-20.59-6.77-27.33-17.43
Alldigi Tech		-2.29-17.70-2.81-16.51-11.3217.1719.11
One Point One Solutions		-3.96-9.14-15.122.04-5.6240.9392.25
Creative Newtech		2.83-1.79-6.826.44-3.4113.6242.76
Kellton Tech Solutions		-9.5811.51-5.90-29.66-16.1220.224.16
IRIS RegTech Solutions		-0.17-15.08-20.01-27.32-32.2947.359.64

Over the last one year, HRH Next Services has declined 59.75% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.52%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.63%), Netweb Technologies India (161.11%). From a 5 year perspective, HRH Next Services has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (4.89%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.24%).

HRH Next Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

HRH Next Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.3625.9
1026.7126.53
2028.1227.69
5029.5429.44
10031.2632.4
20039.1739.01

HRH Next Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HRH Next Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.58%, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

HRH Next Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the HRH Next Services fact sheet for more information

About HRH Next Services

HRH Next Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG2007PLC052582 and registration number is 052582. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Sanjay Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Trishla Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Parikshit Pankaj Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Srikanth Punati
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on HRH Next Services Share Price

What is the share price of HRH Next Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HRH Next Services is ₹23.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is HRH Next Services?

The HRH Next Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of HRH Next Services?

The market cap of HRH Next Services is ₹31.62 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HRH Next Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HRH Next Services are ₹24.60 and ₹23.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HRH Next Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HRH Next Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HRH Next Services is ₹63.15 and 52-week low of HRH Next Services is ₹23.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the HRH Next Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The HRH Next Services has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -23.24% for the past month, -14.46% over 3 months, -59.75% over 1 year, -17.75% across 3 years, and -11.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HRH Next Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HRH Next Services are 9.94 and 0.82 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

HRH Next Services News

