Here's the live share price of HP Telecom India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of HP Telecom India has gained 16.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 115.56%.
HP Telecom India’s current P/E of 19.47x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HP Telecom India
|-3.99
|-5.31
|-15.93
|38.55
|115.56
|29.18
|16.60
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.68
|-3.54
|-2.98
|-4.25
|3.51
|5.25
|19.08
|MMTC
|-5.09
|-8.46
|0.33
|-9.28
|19.91
|22.49
|4.16
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-8.48
|-16.32
|-10.69
|-31.48
|32.44
|0.15
|0.09
|SG Mart
|9.80
|29.07
|36.01
|31.99
|31.99
|9.69
|5.71
|MSTC
|-0.61
|-1.74
|-7.05
|-6.86
|4.89
|17.86
|7.42
|Shankara Buildpro
|-3.42
|15.93
|12.73
|12.73
|12.73
|4.08
|2.43
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.98
|-4.40
|-12.23
|-3.74
|83.87
|0.58
|0.35
|TCC Concept
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-2.70
|-1.63
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|-1.97
|-5.44
|-1.91
|2.46
|13.65
|13.05
|8.19
|Hexa Tradex
|1.46
|3.08
|-4.37
|-12.27
|-23.31
|1.47
|17.48
|Hardwyn India
|2.09
|6.93
|2.57
|27.74
|36.93
|1.80
|31.93
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-5.38
|-9.65
|-29.20
|-36.33
|-27.61
|-13.97
|3.60
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-5.17
|-8.19
|-2.47
|-6.43
|3.73
|14.86
|2.78
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-5.40
|-14.39
|-24.81
|-42.63
|-23.67
|13.75
|32.69
|BMW Ventures
|-3.08
|-1.25
|-3.13
|-21.01
|-21.01
|-7.56
|-4.61
|Dhariwalcorp
|-42.60
|-43.49
|-35.19
|29.73
|94.03
|15.44
|9.00
|Shiv Aum Steels
|0
|-14.58
|-2.14
|-6.32
|5.77
|11.20
|37.97
|Nupur Recyclers
|1.47
|-1.05
|-13.57
|-26.99
|-14.02
|-9.98
|17.41
|Soma Textiles & Industries
|-7.49
|-4.73
|-4.02
|34.57
|174.95
|61.91
|69.42
Over the last one year, HP Telecom India has gained 115.56% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.51%), MMTC (19.91%), Lloyds Enterprises (32.44%). From a 5 year perspective, HP Telecom India has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (19.08%) and MMTC (4.16%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|253.12
|252.66
|10
|254.24
|254.2
|20
|255.11
|258.12
|50
|274.84
|265.85
|100
|266.84
|254.55
|200
|210.13
|0
In the latest quarter, HP Telecom India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.60%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
HP Telecom India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51395GJ2011PTC064616 and registration number is 064616. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1596.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HP Telecom India is ₹248.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The HP Telecom India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of HP Telecom India is ₹295.48 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HP Telecom India are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HP Telecom India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HP Telecom India is ₹327.40 and 52-week low of HP Telecom India is ₹101.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The HP Telecom India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.31% for the past month, -15.93% over 3 months, 115.56% over 1 year, 29.18% across 3 years, and 16.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HP Telecom India are 19.47 and 3.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.