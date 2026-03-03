Facebook Pixel Code
HP Telecom India Share Price

NSE
BSE

HP TELECOM INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of HP Telecom India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹248.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

HP Telecom India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹248.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.05₹327.40
₹248.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹248.00

Over the last 5 years, the share price of HP Telecom India has gained 16.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 115.56%.

HP Telecom India’s current P/E of 19.47x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

HP Telecom India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HP Telecom India		-3.99-5.31-15.9338.55115.5629.1816.60
Adani Enterprises		-2.68-3.54-2.98-4.253.515.2519.08
MMTC		-5.09-8.460.33-9.2819.9122.494.16
Lloyds Enterprises		-8.48-16.32-10.69-31.4832.440.150.09
SG Mart		9.8029.0736.0131.9931.999.695.71
MSTC		-0.61-1.74-7.05-6.864.8917.867.42
Shankara Buildpro		-3.4215.9312.7312.7312.734.082.43
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-2.98-4.40-12.23-3.7483.870.580.35
TCC Concept		-7.89-7.89-7.89-7.89-7.89-2.70-1.63
India Motor Parts & Accessories		-1.97-5.44-1.912.4613.6513.058.19
Hexa Tradex		1.463.08-4.37-12.27-23.311.4717.48
Hardwyn India		2.096.932.5727.7436.931.8031.93
Uniphos Enterprises		-5.38-9.65-29.20-36.33-27.61-13.973.60
State Trading Corporation Of India		-5.17-8.19-2.47-6.433.7314.862.78
Oswal Agro Mills		-5.40-14.39-24.81-42.63-23.6713.7532.69
BMW Ventures		-3.08-1.25-3.13-21.01-21.01-7.56-4.61
Dhariwalcorp		-42.60-43.49-35.1929.7394.0315.449.00
Shiv Aum Steels		0-14.58-2.14-6.325.7711.2037.97
Nupur Recyclers		1.47-1.05-13.57-26.99-14.02-9.9817.41
Soma Textiles & Industries		-7.49-4.73-4.0234.57174.9561.9169.42

Over the last one year, HP Telecom India has gained 115.56% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.51%), MMTC (19.91%), Lloyds Enterprises (32.44%). From a 5 year perspective, HP Telecom India has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (19.08%) and MMTC (4.16%).

HP Telecom India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

HP Telecom India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5253.12252.66
10254.24254.2
20255.11258.12
50274.84265.85
100266.84254.55
200210.130

HP Telecom India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HP Telecom India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.60%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

HP Telecom India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the HP Telecom India fact sheet for more information

About HP Telecom India

HP Telecom India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51395GJ2011PTC064616 and registration number is 064616. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1596.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Lalsingh Yadav
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Seemabahen Vijay Yadav
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bharatlal Lalsingh Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chirag Jitendra Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Ram Nath Yadav
    Independent Director

FAQs on HP Telecom India Share Price

What is the share price of HP Telecom India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HP Telecom India is ₹248.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is HP Telecom India?

The HP Telecom India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of HP Telecom India?

The market cap of HP Telecom India is ₹295.48 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HP Telecom India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HP Telecom India are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HP Telecom India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HP Telecom India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HP Telecom India is ₹327.40 and 52-week low of HP Telecom India is ₹101.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the HP Telecom India performed historically in terms of returns?

The HP Telecom India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.31% for the past month, -15.93% over 3 months, 115.56% over 1 year, 29.18% across 3 years, and 16.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HP Telecom India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HP Telecom India are 19.47 and 3.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

HP Telecom India News

