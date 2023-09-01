Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|6,23,137
|0.41
|27.89
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Sep, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
HP Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304MH2019PLC325019 and registration number is 325019. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 164.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HP Adhesives Ltd. is ₹975.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HP Adhesives Ltd. is 69.7 and PB ratio of HP Adhesives Ltd. is 6.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HP Adhesives Ltd. is ₹531.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HP Adhesives Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HP Adhesives Ltd. is ₹540.00 and 52-week low of HP Adhesives Ltd. is ₹309.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.