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HP Adhesives Share Price

NSE
BSE

HP ADHESIVES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of HP Adhesives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.62 Closed
-1.62₹ -0.57
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HP Adhesives Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.83₹35.68
₹34.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.34₹52.90
₹34.62
Open Price
₹35.15
Prev. Close
₹35.19
Volume
9,752

Source: Dion Global

HP Adhesives Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HP Adhesives		6.75-2.09-13.97-16.60-28.16-28.92-12.37
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HP Adhesives has declined 28.16% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, HP Adhesives has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

HP Adhesives Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HP Adhesives Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.933.71
1033.0833.56
2033.8733.86
5035.1534.81
10035.3136.03
20039.0339.57

Source: Dion Global

HP Adhesives Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HP Adhesives remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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HP Adhesives Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTHP Adhesives - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 13, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTHP Adhesives - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jun 24, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTHP Adhesives - Clarification Regarding Re-Upload Of Annual Audited Financial Results On BSE.
Jun 23, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTHP Adhesives - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
May 19, 2026, 08:01 PM IST ISTHP Adhesives - The Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) In Utilisation Of Fund Raised. .

Source: Dion Global

About HP Adhesives

HP Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304MH2019PLC325019 and registration number is 325019. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 248.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Anjana Haresh Motwani
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Karan Haresh Motwani
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Haresh Motwani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajeet Anant Walavalkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on HP Adhesives Share Price

What is the share price of HP Adhesives?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HP Adhesives is ₹34.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HP Adhesives?

The HP Adhesives is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HP Adhesives?

The market cap of HP Adhesives is ₹318.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HP Adhesives?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HP Adhesives are ₹35.68 and ₹33.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HP Adhesives?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HP Adhesives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HP Adhesives is ₹52.90 and 52-week low of HP Adhesives is ₹26.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HP Adhesives performed historically in terms of returns?

The HP Adhesives has shown returns of -1.62% over the past day, -2.09% for the past month, -13.97% over 3 months, -28.16% over 1 year, -28.92% across 3 years, and -12.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HP Adhesives?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HP Adhesives are 45.59 and 1.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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