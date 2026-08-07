Here's the live share price of HP Adhesives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HP Adhesives
|6.75
|-2.09
|-13.97
|-16.60
|-28.16
|-28.92
|-12.37
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HP Adhesives has declined 28.16% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, HP Adhesives has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.9
|33.71
|10
|33.08
|33.56
|20
|33.87
|33.86
|50
|35.15
|34.81
|100
|35.31
|36.03
|200
|39.03
|39.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HP Adhesives remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|HP Adhesives - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|HP Adhesives - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jun 24, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|HP Adhesives - Clarification Regarding Re-Upload Of Annual Audited Financial Results On BSE.
|Jun 23, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|HP Adhesives - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|May 19, 2026, 08:01 PM IST IST
|HP Adhesives - The Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) In Utilisation Of Fund Raised. .
Source: Dion Global
HP Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304MH2019PLC325019 and registration number is 325019. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 248.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HP Adhesives is ₹34.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HP Adhesives is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HP Adhesives is ₹318.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HP Adhesives are ₹35.68 and ₹33.83.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HP Adhesives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HP Adhesives is ₹52.90 and 52-week low of HP Adhesives is ₹26.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HP Adhesives has shown returns of -1.62% over the past day, -2.09% for the past month, -13.97% over 3 months, -28.16% over 1 year, -28.92% across 3 years, and -12.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HP Adhesives are 45.59 and 1.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global