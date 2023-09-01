Follow Us

HP Adhesives Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HP ADHESIVES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹531.05 Closed
1.919.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HP Adhesives Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹521.85₹535.00
₹531.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹309.00₹540.00
₹531.05
Open Price
₹529.00
Prev. Close
₹521.10
Volume
3,13,087

HP Adhesives Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1535.08
  • R2541.62
  • R3548.23
  • Pivot
    528.47
  • S1521.93
  • S2515.32
  • S3508.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5404.22518.94
  • 10401.3516.66
  • 20403.54505.99
  • 50430.08477.02
  • 100402.55447.41
  • 200397.66421.62

HP Adhesives Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31

HP Adhesives Ltd. Share Holdings

HP Adhesives Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund6,23,1370.4127.89

HP Adhesives Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Sep, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HP Adhesives Ltd.

HP Adhesives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24304MH2019PLC325019 and registration number is 325019. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 164.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anjana Haresh Motwani
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Karan Haresh Motwani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Haresh Motwani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajeet Anant Walavalkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on HP Adhesives Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HP Adhesives Ltd.?

The market cap of HP Adhesives Ltd. is ₹975.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HP Adhesives Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HP Adhesives Ltd. is 69.7 and PB ratio of HP Adhesives Ltd. is 6.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HP Adhesives Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HP Adhesives Ltd. is ₹531.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HP Adhesives Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HP Adhesives Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HP Adhesives Ltd. is ₹540.00 and 52-week low of HP Adhesives Ltd. is ₹309.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

