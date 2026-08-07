What is the share price of HP Adhesives? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HP Adhesives is ₹34.62 as on .

What kind of stock is HP Adhesives? The HP Adhesives is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HP Adhesives? The market cap of HP Adhesives is ₹318.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HP Adhesives? Today’s highest and lowest price of HP Adhesives are ₹35.68 and ₹33.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HP Adhesives? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HP Adhesives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HP Adhesives is ₹52.90 and 52-week low of HP Adhesives is ₹26.34 as on .

How has the HP Adhesives performed historically in terms of returns? The HP Adhesives has shown returns of -1.62% over the past day, -2.09% for the past month, -13.97% over 3 months, -28.16% over 1 year, -28.92% across 3 years, and -12.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HP Adhesives? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HP Adhesives are 45.59 and 1.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global