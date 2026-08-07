Here's the live share price of Howard Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Howard Hotels
|1.84
|-10.92
|-14.95
|-14.91
|-19.97
|2.33
|27.83
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Howard Hotels has declined 19.97% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Howard Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.24
|20.23
|10
|20.5
|20.44
|20
|21.18
|20.95
|50
|22.63
|22.11
|100
|23.53
|22.97
|200
|23.98
|23.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Howard Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Howard Hotels - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 4Th September 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Howard Hotels - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Howard Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Howard Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Howard Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Howard Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC038622 and registration number is 038622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Howard Hotels is ₹20.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Howard Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Howard Hotels is ₹18.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Howard Hotels are ₹20.48 and ₹19.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Howard Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Howard Hotels is ₹33.90 and 52-week low of Howard Hotels is ₹18.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Howard Hotels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -10.92% for the past month, -14.95% over 3 months, -19.97% over 1 year, 2.33% across 3 years, and 27.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Howard Hotels are 55.96 and 1.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global