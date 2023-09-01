Follow Us

HOWARD HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.68 Closed
-1.94-0.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Howard Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.68₹14.68
₹14.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.80₹20.10
₹14.68
Open Price
₹14.68
Prev. Close
₹14.97
Volume
1,010

Howard Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.68
  • R214.68
  • R314.68
  • Pivot
    14.68
  • S114.68
  • S214.68
  • S314.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.6415.33
  • 107.3315.91
  • 207.6716.48
  • 507.6415.4
  • 1007.0113.25
  • 2007.0111.06

Howard Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.02-24.7243.9269.9158.53183.9580.12
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Howard Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Howard Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
24 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Aug, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M.

About Howard Hotels Ltd.

Howard Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC038622 and registration number is 038622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nirankar Nath Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nirvikar Nath Mittal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shri Kant Mittal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kant Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Archana Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Howard Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Howard Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Howard Hotels Ltd. is ₹13.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Howard Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Howard Hotels Ltd. is 11.59 and PB ratio of Howard Hotels Ltd. is 1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Howard Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Howard Hotels Ltd. is ₹14.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Howard Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Howard Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Howard Hotels Ltd. is ₹20.10 and 52-week low of Howard Hotels Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

