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Howard Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

HOWARD HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Howard Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.48 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Howard Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.50₹20.48
₹20.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.00₹33.90
₹20.48
Open Price
₹19.50
Prev. Close
₹20.48
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Howard Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Howard Hotels		1.84-10.92-14.95-14.91-19.972.3327.83
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Howard Hotels has declined 19.97% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Howard Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Howard Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Howard Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.2420.23
1020.520.44
2021.1820.95
5022.6322.11
10023.5322.97
20023.9823.69

Source: Dion Global

Howard Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Howard Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Howard Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTHoward Hotels - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 4Th September 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTHoward Hotels - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTHoward Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTHoward Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 09, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTHoward Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Howard Hotels

Howard Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC038622 and registration number is 038622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nirankar Nath Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nirvikar Nath Mittal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shri Kant Mittal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Archana Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kshitiz Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankit Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Howard Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Howard Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Howard Hotels is ₹20.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Howard Hotels?

The Howard Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Howard Hotels?

The market cap of Howard Hotels is ₹18.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Howard Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Howard Hotels are ₹20.48 and ₹19.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Howard Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Howard Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Howard Hotels is ₹33.90 and 52-week low of Howard Hotels is ₹18.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Howard Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Howard Hotels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -10.92% for the past month, -14.95% over 3 months, -19.97% over 1 year, 2.33% across 3 years, and 27.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Howard Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Howard Hotels are 55.96 and 1.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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