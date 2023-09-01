Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.02
|-24.72
|43.92
|69.91
|58.53
|183.95
|80.12
|8.24
|7.01
|7.28
|34.75
|43.91
|294.25
|208.77
|4.39
|3.10
|3.00
|14.21
|-18.18
|17.71
|65.62
|15.75
|29.62
|25.82
|70.29
|70.39
|213.15
|61.96
|7.40
|2.08
|16.02
|48.78
|47.93
|161.61
|146.01
|3.40
|12.05
|24.58
|48.61
|66.67
|241.24
|86.07
|1.54
|11.74
|14.78
|37.12
|51.33
|285.89
|39.33
|-1.37
|17.33
|30.90
|45.05
|50.09
|227.95
|138.48
|0.14
|11.44
|18.61
|20.41
|-2.29
|59.05
|-1.58
|0.84
|0.23
|14.77
|-1.22
|-38.42
|19.38
|19.38
|9.12
|0.05
|-1.69
|15.97
|35.39
|304.33
|110.06
|3.93
|-0.09
|0.92
|26.93
|14.75
|95.93
|13.31
|2.48
|-14.82
|0.87
|22.71
|36.70
|64.54
|18.38
|33.70
|30.73
|58.56
|79.63
|83.60
|261.39
|4.29
|25.65
|56.78
|42.61
|49.66
|5.74
|10.27
|-80.46
|5.63
|-3.92
|-10.92
|0.61
|-1.75
|543.50
|102.95
|6.72
|-14.14
|-4.40
|34.48
|37.38
|310.80
|107.72
|8.34
|2.07
|25.72
|23.92
|62.28
|173.83
|47.91
|9.07
|12.98
|47.66
|68.73
|145.46
|355.64
|334.61
|-0.28
|-2.27
|2.14
|20.68
|-13.65
|58.09
|37.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
Howard Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC038622 and registration number is 038622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Howard Hotels Ltd. is ₹13.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Howard Hotels Ltd. is 11.59 and PB ratio of Howard Hotels Ltd. is 1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Howard Hotels Ltd. is ₹14.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Howard Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Howard Hotels Ltd. is ₹20.10 and 52-week low of Howard Hotels Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.